A KwaZulu-Natal driver gave his passengers a morning show after they complained about his driving

In a TikTok video, the man decided to drive extremely slowly, and the customers had to beg him

The online community reacted to the clip, with many laughing and sharing their taxi drama stories

A KwaZulu-Natal driver drove extremely slow after passengers complained. Images: @BFG Images

A taxi driver in KwaZulu-Natal gave his passengers morning drama after they complained about his speed.

@noxolomsom posted a video on TikTok, saying that the driver was driving at a high speed that they complained. They didn't know what was coming, so the driver decided to go extremely slowly.

The situation was so hilarious that they had to complain again about him driving at the right speed because they were rushing to work.

Taxi driver drives slow after passengers complain about speed

Watch the TikTok hilarious clip below:

TikTokkers laughed at the drama

The video garnered over 24k likes, with many online users laughing and sharing hilarious stories about how dramatic taxi drivers can be.

Mahlatse was entertained:

"I love taxi drama."

@Mandisa Gqeba commented:

"I don’t think I’ve met a man that’s petty as a taxi driver."

@Motswako said:

"It's a trend that when passengers complain about speed, we reduce it to the minimum."

@Lizwi joked:

"It's called service delivery, or a customer is always right."

@it's.Ntando laughed:

"That laughter is the one that makes the stomach hurt, I can feel it all the way from here."

@Sabelo Nkwanyana shared:

"The driver reminds me of my late father. Passengers were complaining and he did the same."

@mysterio387 understands the driver:

"I've done this before."

