A woman shared a video showing how she is with and without alcohol in her system

The footage shared on TikTok shows the woman conservative in her church uniform before showing her twerking in the club

The video sparked humour banter among netizens who hilariously called out the woman on her behaviour

A woman had netizens amused after showing herself sober and twerking in the club. Image: @muffininaworldofscones

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi woman took to social media to share a hilarious video on how she is when she's so bad versus when she has been drinking.

Woman hilariously shows her drinking problem

A TikTok video by Nosipho Memela shows her dressed neatly and conservatively in her church uniform in a car before the footage abruptly switches to show her dancing in the club.

Nosipho is seen dancing the night away as she twerks with much energy amid the flashing lights and epic party vibe.

Nosipho jokingly captioned the video to indicate how she is without a drinking problem versus how she behaves when she has a drinking problem.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi teases twerking congregant

Many netizens responded to the video with banter and witty jokes as they judged and poked fun at the difference in Nosipho's personality when she had alcohol in her system and when she didn't.

Ntando commented:

"Bazothini abefundisi ."

Percy Sihle Ndokweni commented:

"It's giving "Lidlulile manje iphasika"."

NtokozoMdletshe109 responded:

"Cha makuthiwa udakwa uze udunese sengiyaz bashoni."

zimmy❤✨ said:

"Awuthi ngyokhombisa abantu base sontwen lakho ngeke."

amahlebee responded:

" Yooo into engeke isalungiseka."

SphokaziM wrote:

"Nosipho ngicela wazi ukuthi mina ngiyakujaja ."

kgomotso theolean commented:

"Indlondlo yezinqa ❤️."

LuyandaC❤️ wrote:

"That "siphuza naye umfundisi " killed me."

