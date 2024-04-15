South African actress Greteli de Swardt plugged online users with useful homeware products being sold at PEP

The actress made a video showcasing how she placed the items together, and Mzansi was loving it

People loved Greteli de Swardt's clip as they rushed to her comments section to gush over the items

Blood and Water star Greteli de Swardt shared helpful homeware items she got. Netizens thanked her for the plug and asked for more tips.

Blood and Water star Greteli De Swardt unveiled her PEP Homeware items in a viral video. Image: Greteli.de Swardt

Greteli de Swardt plugs Mzansi with PEP Home items

The actress Greteli de Swardt dished out an ultimate, and people were loving it. The mom of one shared a clip on Instagram showcasing what she bought from PEP Home.

In the video, Greteli de Swardt showed off her pot holder and stated that it was easy and quick to assemble it all together. As the clip progressed, she unveiled a mirror she had also purchased from PEP Home.

The video was well received and became a viral hit, generating over 112K views along with thousands of likes and many comments on Instagram.

Watch the clip below:

Peeps love Greteli de Swardt's plug

Many online users love to see the handy items others can buy. The video of the lady went viral, and people couldn't help but agree that PEP is a treasure.

Mmago_banyana loved the plug:

"Both, but currently in need of mirrors."

Foxi_original added:

"Love the mirror and the matte minimalist planter."

Being_maddie_and_charlies_mom gushed over the items:

"Such gorgeous items. I can see both in my home."

Micaela.t.mc_pherson wrote:

"Loving the home content definitely gonna check out PEP home."

Theoriginalhomesa simply said:

"So mooi!!"

