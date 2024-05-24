A young South African woman shared her experience of what it is like working as a doctor

The woman noted that she was tired and regretted her choice to enter the medical field

People took to the comment section to sympathise with the young doctor regarding her struggles

A tired hun shared what life is like as a doctor. Images: @zintle_mqungwana

A woman took to social media to share with the public how working in the medical field has tired her out.

Zintle Mqungwana, a local medical doctor, went to her TikTok account (@zintle_mqungwana) to vent about how tired she is and how much she regrets her decision to enter the profession.

She said in her video:

"I was young, I didn't know better and I was naïve."

The young woman who works in the casualty ward at a public hospital in the township explained that many patients who are victims of violence in the area come in.

Although Zintle says she chose this life for herself, she blames her elders and parents and questions why they allowed her to make such a big decision to pursue a demanding career.

She also shared that she worked for two weeks without a break since the beginning of the year, adding:

"I'm tired. I'm so tired."

Watch the video below:

Internet users feel for the tired doctor

People in Zintle's comment section sympathised with her and shared their struggles.

@bhelekazi95_ shared a similar experience:

"I feel you. Mna, I was inspired by private practitioners in their practices. I genuinely thought I’d be in an office. I didn’t know about the 24-hour shifts and the rest."

@ziphobree shared with Zintle:

"Sana, I ask myself after every call if this is the life I want for myself. Although I’m no longer deep in the trenches of clinical medicine, the grass isn’t greener on the other side."

Adamant, @lucianoluthandona said:

"No child of mine will be in the medical field."

@iam_pensive said in the comment section:

"You are still very young. You can still go back to school and study something else."

Woman becomes a doctor like parents

Early this year, Briefly News reported about a woman who made her parents, both doctors, proud by becoming a medical practitioner.

The lady obtained her degree in medicine in 2021 and joined the family's MBCHB gang. The online community reacted to the achievement, with many applauding the young lady for following in her parent's footsteps.

