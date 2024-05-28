A University of Venda student shared a video of herself crossing a long and narrow bridge

Beneath the bridge were bushes, trees and a body of water running between the shrubbery

People in the student's comment section shared their anxiety over the young lady's journey to the other side of the bridge

A university student bravely crossed a narrow bridge. Images: @khuthi80

Source: TikTok

A university student's video of herself crossing a narrow bridge on social media had most users on edge.

Taking to TikTok, the University of Venda student shared the video on her account (@khuthi80). In the short clip, Khuthadzo (the name used in the young lady's bio) bravely walks as the person behind her films her journey.

The cameraperson also shows viewers what lies beneath the bridge in Limpopo — the greenery from the bushes and trees and a body of water running through them. With the bridge not having a railing, the possibility of falling into the river or trees seems like a reality.

Watch the video below:

According to the popular social media page Kasi Hustlers, which reshared the video on its Instagram account, the structure is called Muledane Bridge. It is a high-rise sewage pipeline that residents of the Muledane village and Shayandima township often use to cross over.

Social media users filled with anxiety

It was no shock when people in the comment section shared their messages of concern.

After seeing the clip, @yolekaa said:

"I got dizzy watching. I could never."

Not planning to walk the bridge anytime soon, @nthabiseng_penelope97 shared:

"I will never walk there because I know I will be an example."

@zee.2880 told TikTokkers:

"It would definitely be safer for me to take a different route. My overthinking and heart palpitations would make me fall."

A sceptical @_small_do wrote:

"I don’t even trust my own friends to walk that bridge with me."

Limpopo man creates 'bridge' and charges R2 for its use

Source: Briefly News