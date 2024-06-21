Rachel Kolisi is one of the most expressive people on Instagram, but in the past few weeks, she has gone quiet

The WAG broke her hiatus yesterday and announced her return to social media on her Instagram

The star told her fans that she had taken an unexpected social media break and advised them to do so too

The wife of Springboks captain Rachel Kolisi returned to social media yesterday after taking some time off social media.

Rachel Kolisi returned to Instagram with motivating words for her half a million followers.

Source: Instagram

The social media vocal hun had only been gone a couple of weeks but testified that it made a difference to her overall wellbeing.

Social media break

Rachel Kolisi is undoubtedly one of Mzansi’s most significant people on Instagram. The Springboks captain’s wife shares her documented experiences on her social media with family and friends.

Kolisi had gone on a hiatus for a couple of weeks, which she claimed was refreshing for her mental well-being. The wife and mother advised that her followers take her free tip to care for themselves and return stronger.

Rachel captioned her Instagram post:

“I took a very unintentional but MUCH needed break from social media. And did a whole lot of praying ⬆️ ❤️. Feels kind of awkward doing a posts again actually . I have some amazing things coming up that I’m excited to share with you all. But mostly here to encourage you. If you haven’t taken a break from SM lately – I HIGHLY recommend it. The chaos around us will continue, peace has almost become a privilege, prioritise it.”

See post below:

Self-care is good healthcare

Briefly News spoke to a Clinical Psychologist to find out more about the effectiveness of taking social media breaks. The psychologist, Vuyolwethu Tuluma told us that:

"Anything we consume in excess as human beings has an impact on thoughts and behaviour. Social media can also affect a person’s cognitive functioning. You may become easily distracted and struggle with concentration. It can even alter your reality, making a person asocial. It is important to not only take a social media break but to always be aware of it’s impact on your functioning."

The Kolisi family now lives in Paris, away from relatives, so it is understandable why she might need a break from the chaos of the outside world. The star revealed that she prayed a lot during her break and announced that she has “exciting” things to share with her half a million Instagram followers.

Netizens were happy about Rachel’s return and commented on her recent post:

@ernamouton wished the family well:

"Praying for you, Siya and your family. Remember that when the enemy rushes in like a flood, the Lord raises up a standard ! I know it has been a challenging time for all of you but always know that you are loved and supported, always."

@kleinseun_nihan commented:

"Best thing to do IS PRAY."

Taking a break is self-care

