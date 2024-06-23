A cute couple when was all the rave on TikTok after a video of them showed the nature of their relationship

A TikTok video shows a cute couple together. Many people were touched after seeing how the love birds acted.

A TikTok video shows a Limpopo couple making funny faces at each other in Mercedes Benz and peeps were amused. Image: @lifewithbandh2

Woman and man tease each other in TikTok video

In a video posted on TikTok by @lifewithbandh2, a couple sat together in a Mercedes-Benz. They made eye contact and then made faces at each other like two children.

Watch the video below.

SA jokes about TikTok video

Many people could not help but make fun of the couple. Netizens were touched by how cute they both looked.

KingNdash said:

"Imagine if they're both sides, what do they say to their partners now?"

OT commented:

"Imagine I’m with my sneaky link and you do me like this. They are mad cute though."

Venice wrote:

"What if this was a serious fight."

Boikgantsho-Pleasure added:

"This kind of relationship last longer shem."

Mide Affairs wrote:

"Two last borns maybe the guy is the only son sef."

Cute Mzansi couple shares video of conversation in car

Briefly News previously reported that a couple that can criticise each other without arguing is golden. This couple had Mzansi laughing with her conversation in the car and praying for love just like theirs.

Being in a relationship requires a lot of work and the couples who have conquered it know that. This pair has figured it out because their level of chill with one another is the goal.

Twitter user @Pariah70 shared a video of him and his wife in the car. She was driving, and he laughed at how she gripped the steering wheel with both hands. Sis returned with the fire, letting her man know she was a sophisticated woman, not a taxi driver.

