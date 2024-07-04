A woman had an altercation with security guards at one of the country's retail stores

The lady was on her way out of the store when the alarm rang and the guards asked to search her

The online community reacted to the video, with many wondering what had happened for the lady to be that angry

A lady clashed with security guards at Pick n Pay after the alarm went off on her way out. Images: @RichLegg, @Robert Niedring

A video of a woman who allegedly tried stealing at one of South Africa's retail stores, Pick n Pay, has circulated on social media.

A content creator by the TikTok handle @ttshego.tt, was capturing himself and a friend shopping at PnP. They went to the till to pay. However, in front of them was a woman who seemingly paid for her stuff.

The confusion came when the woman tried to exit the store and the alarm rang. She was allegedly asked to come back so that the security could search her but one thing led to another and she got into a brawl with one of the store's securities.

The lady was shouting and people were standing around watching the drama as it unfolded. She gave the securities a hard time.

Woman caught allegedly stealing at PnP

Peeps made conclusions based on the video

The video garnered over two million views, with many online users asking themselves a lot of questions and making conclusions about the situation.

@esihecau4mz joked:

"Don't judge it because life is like rice."

@Lilo wrote:

"It maybe that Sometimes when you buy cheese or chocolate from another store and go into woolies it’s triggers the beeping."

@NkosiTwins commented:

"This lady was framed."

@tee_tido0 said:

"Sometimes these things beeps when you have certain items even though they've been paid for hai."

