A video has gone viral of a woman's awkward attempts to open the boot of a BMW and struggling painfully

The clip, in which the person filming is heard narrating the peculiar event, was posted to X by @Djandy_kay

Netizens had a chuckle and a laugh after going straight to the mentions to react to the unconventional situation

The moment a woman struggles to find where to open the boot of a car is rather bizarre. Images: Aleksandr Kondratov and Louise Beaumont

It would have been an awkwardly painful and embarrassing moment for a woman as she struggled to open the boot of a BMW in public.

Woman's awkward car boot struggle

A video of the strange happening is making the rounds on social media after it was posted by an X user @Djandy_kay.

The caption read:

"'Indoda (a man) must have a car.' Buka ke manje (Just look now)."

The one-minute clip shows the lass going through the pain of trying to open the boot but just not figuring out how to do it.

The person filming sat in their car across the street from where the bizarre scene played out.

A man can be heard incessantly chuckling with another man in the car with him, passing commentary and poking fun at the woman's predicament.

They are heard saying:

"Vula lapho, vula. Nangu umuntu uthi ufuna ukuthatha ubhakha wakhe ... ayivuleki le boot. Umahluleke la, voesek ke ... Akamuvuleleni ngan'lomjita mfethu?"

From the details in the commentary, one can deduce that the lass was with a male companion in the car, with whom she'd presumably had a quarrel, given he was not seen once making an effort to help her.

This was despite the woman pacing between the passenger's side of the car and the boot a few times.

In one instance, she fidgets with the bumper, hoping it will finally do the trick, but this, too, is obviously futile.

Online users chuckle over scenes

Netizens had a hearty laugh over the viral clip, with some in their feels for the woman.

Since being posted — which was about seven hours ago at the time the story was published — the material has garnered about 432,000 hits, 6200 likes, 2000 reposts and 1500 bookmarks.

Briefly News looks at some of the reactions.

@African_Spring wrote:

"Stop dating unkind people, who don't even like you."

@I_am_Bucie said:

"To those people record strangers making a fool of themselves. How do you know that someone is going to do something internet-worthy?"

@Dimamzu added:

"I see nothing wrong there. Different cars open differently."

