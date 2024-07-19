An engineering student from CPUT shared that she finally deregistered from school to work on her mental health

The lady from Cape Town expressed her exhaustion from the course and opened a portal for others to share their deregistering stories

Netizens expressed that universities focus more on theory than practical work, and that’s why many of them end up falling behind

A brave and exhausted student from Cape Town chose her mental health over the academic stress of her Bachelor of Engineering Technology in Electrical Engineering degree.

A CPUT student placed her academics on pause to take care of her mental state. Image: @aphelele_bizela

Source: TikTok

The young lady could not stand suffocating in depression and went straight for the deregistering button.

CPUT student drops out of engineering course

When one graduates high school, one hopes to get into one of the best universities and graduate from their desired course, but nothing is as smooth as one wishes. A young lady from Cape Town has been enduring academic stress until she chose her mental peace in the second semester of this year.

The lady named Aphelele Bizela had nothing more to give. Drained and suffocated by academic stress, the young lady found the simplest solution to her ocean of problems: deregister from her engineering course.

Bizela has nothing connecting her to CPUT besides her academic bill, which NSFAS does not cover. She announced her deregistration from CPUT on TikTok

Netizens react to student deregistering

Briefly News reached out to a CPUT student studying advanced Journalism, Kwezikazi Mjuza, to better understand students’ academic stress and how to best deal with it. Mjuza highlighted that:

“Students can avoid academic stress by doing their tasks ahead of time. We put ourselves in that predicament of stressing and being anxious by saving tasks for the last minute.

“When I am in that situation, I sit in my corner, meditate, try to ground myself, and remind myself of why I am studying.”

Mjuza also shared easy and practical tips to calm down anxiety and stress:

Journaling

Drinking water

Standing barefoot on the ground

Long walks

Fresh air

Breathing techniques

“I was in my first year when I deregistered; being a student rookie, I did exactly what I said students should not do. Alcohol is not the answer!”

Bizela's TikTok friends also shared their journey's after making the big decision of dropping out:

@Sinalo_Dyantyi left her with great advice:

A"lways retreat to gain more strength when the enemy seems to be above you."

@AyandaMzili has walked a similar journey:

"I did that in 2014 then went back in 2020 with refreshed mind , after that i graduated with less stress."

@Sisa Sethi could not go through with their impulsive decision;

"I once did this.... Yoooooh a week later I wrote straight to the HoD a re-registered again........ Kuzolunga skeemsaam ungaphelamandla."

