A woman who was hurt did not expect the job she prayed and fasted for to be so toxic

The lady captured herself in the workplace's bathroom weeping because she couldn't handle the working environment

The online community reacted to the clip, with many showering her with positive messages

A lady was emotional at a job she prayed for. Images: @mat_rose2.0

A hurt woman took to her TikTok account and shared how her work environment was not the place she expected it to be.

In the video uploaded by @mat_rose2.0, she is in the work bathroom, tears are rolling out of her eyes. She said she was crying at a job she prayed and fasted for - hurtful.

Upon kind words in the comments section by other TikTok users, the woman said she would go back to the same God that she asked for the job from and ask him to intervene in the situation. The lady is a very faithful woman.

"I am grateful for this opportunity and I know He will do it again. Thank you."

Woman cries at a job she prayed for

Watch the emotional TikTok video below:

Netizens comfort the emotional woman

The video gained over 14k likes, with many online users offering words of kindness and encouragement.

@Miss Bangeni could relate:

"I know this feeling but I want you to go back to the same God that granted you the opportunity. God is faithful you going to be okay ❤️."

@beck2565 commented:

"I resigned to save my life🙏🙏."

@Andy mnyadi shared:

"Sometimes a door that looks like the one you prayed for opens before the actual door that’s why discernment is so important. Sorry babes kuzolunga God is still with you."

@kayGee said:

"We really go through the most."

Mzansi nurse weeps after leaving toxic job

In another story, Briefly News reported about a South African nurse who broke down after quitting a toxic job.

A woman posted the video on her TikTok page @mmakomanem_, and it resonated with many viewers. The lady couldn't believe she was weeping and tried hard to calm herself down in the short clip. She screamed and said she never thought she would break down in tears after pulling the plug on her stressful job.

Source: Briefly News