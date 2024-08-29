A lady praised a bakkie driver for teaching a taxi driver a big lesson, and people cracked up in laughter

One woman in Mzansi was impressed with a bakkie driver who taught a huge lesson to a taxi driver.

Woman applauds bakkie driver for schooling taxi

The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @sister__t, was chilling in her car when she came across an interesting scene. The hun posted the clip on the video platform, and boy peeps were entertained.

The taxi driver is seen trying to overtake the bakkie and other cars in the footage. The bakkie driver takes it upon himself to block the taxi driver from passing over. While taking to TikTok, the babe simply laughed it off by saying:

"Angikaze ngihleke kanje."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi is captivated by the video

The clip amused South Africans. Many flooded the comments section, cracking jokes while others expressed their thoughts.

Sinamuva_sk said:

"Yes, a taxi driver is wrong, but it's unnecessary for Bakkie to interfere. Let him break the law in peace."

Khanyi wrote:

"Bakkie driver is definitely a van de Merwe."

Nkule added:

"Knowing me, I’ll be behind the taxi driver trying to pass with him."

HalfSkopo expressed:

"Love it, taxi drivers act like they’re the only ones in a hurry and road rules don’t apply to them."

Mathebul. a cracked a joke:

"I was in that taxi we were late bathong."

South Africans in stitches over hilarious tokoloshe taxi prank video

Briefly News previously reported that a video of a man pranking people in a taxi went viral on social media, leaving many online users in stitches.

Everyone loves a good laugh, and this gentleman delivered that with his amusing clip. The footage shared by @hit_za shows a group of men in a taxi sitting and waiting for the van to get packed. As they sat, a man arrived, speaking to an imaginary person they could not see.

