A Durban University of Technology (DUT) student hilariously focused on the wrong things

The lady saw a man painting the university's wall from the window and had strong feelings for him

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A DUT student hilariously crushed on a university's painter. Images: @ladyjohns_/ TikTok, @ladyjohns_/ Instagram

A naughty, yet brave student expressed her feelings for a painter. Netizens are entertained.

In the TikTok video by @ladyjohns_, the man is painting the outside wall at Durban University of Technology (DUT). As he was doing his job a young lady noticed him on the window and decided to steal a video of him.

The student said she liked the man, hilariously saying he even paints well - lol. The TikTok user went further to apologise for her feelings to whoever is in a relationship with the man in question.

In all of this, the young lady is in class and was supposed to be focusing on the lesson that was given instead of the man who was painting the wall, lol.

"Whoever’s man this is uxolo😭 what a fine chocolate man😮‍💨."

Student shifts focus in class to a man

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the video

The video gained over 18k views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@onalerona.xx was entertained:

"Guys mara sithanda abafana yoh😭😭." (Guys we really like men you)

@❤️🌻✨ joked:

"Sbwl ukuba udonga🥺😂." (I want to be that wall)

@HASWIDA💟 wrote:

"If only we had to study guys🥺😍😭😹😹😹."

@Binxy_ww expressed:

"He is very cutesy with the painting 😩."

@Ziphour🌷 commented:

"He is doing it nice and slow🥹."

@kguthi4 shared:

"Ask him to paint you😞😞."

@Milli said:

"You can send😢."

Woman goes after man she wants

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who expressed her feelings to a stranger.

A woman decided to go out of her comfort zone and go after what she wanted. In her case, she wanted to be in a relationship with a stranger she saw in a parking lot. She wrote a letter telling the driver that she liked his passenger friend and would like him to call her back. She left her number on the note and placed it on the car's window screen.

