The Sharks are delighted to confirm that Siyamthanda Kolisi, the inspirational two-time winning Rugby World Cup Springbok captain, will return home to join the Hollywoodbets Sharks upon completing his current national duties.

After spending a season abroad with Racing 92, Siya makes a welcome return home to his beloved South Africa.

Commenting on his return, The Sharks Director of Rugby Neil Powell said:

“Siya is an influential player, whose leadership and passion is known and celebrated across the globe. We are glad that he has chosen to return to Durban and don the black and white jersey once again.

"The positive influence he has on young players and the high standards that he sets for himself and those around him, is beneficial to any team he is part of. Off the field, the immense contribution that he makes can never be underestimated.”

Devin Heffer, Brand and Communications Manager at Hollywoodbets, who are The Sharks title sponsor commented:

“We are thrilled to welcome our two-time World Cup-winning captain back to the Hollywoodbets Sharks! Building on our recent triumph in the EPCR Challenge Cup, John Plumtree's coaching team is maximizing the winning culture within the squad.

"The addition of Siya to our line-up is incredibly exciting, and we are confident that our fans are eager to see him back in action at Hollywoodbets Kings Park.”

Siya Kolisi will soon be back with the Hollywoodbets Sharks team.

Kolisi thanked The Sharks and Racing 92 for making this move possible.

“My family and I have enjoyed a wonderful year abroad that has given us cherished memories. We have missed South Africa though and it is time to come home.

"I would like to thank Racing 92 for accommodating my request to return home and for the exciting opportunity they gave me to play abroad. It is a great club steeped in tradition with an impressive group of players, who I can now call brothers for life.

“I am excited to be returning to Durban to re-join the Hollywoodbets Sharks. My family and I love Durban and its people, and I cannot wait to run out onto the park at Hollywoodbets Kings Park during the 2024/2025 rugby season.

Powell concluded by stating:

“Siya is a much-loved sports personality who has the respect and love of all South Africans, and I am sure that everyone will join us in welcoming our national hero back home.”

