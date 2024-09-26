A young South African gentleman floored Mzansi when he gulped down bottles of juice after going through a break

The chap, Siya, is a nonalcoholic drinker, and to treat his wounded heart, he opted for something lighter

Social media users were dusted by his choice of drinks as he tried to nurse himself back to life

A Mzansi gent shared that he had been nursing his broken heart after a painful breakup with his girlfriend.

A South African gent overdosed on juice after going through a painful breakup. Image: @siyaa.com

Source: TikTok

Instead of recklessly drinking Vodka, the lad overdosed on bottles of fruit juices and floored the internet.

Nonalcoholic drinker overdoses on juice after painful breakup

Breakups are hard, especially when you and your partner have a genuine connection. It takes some time to heal and move on from the life you once shared with the one person you deeply loved.

Some people often abuse drugs and alcohol while going through a hard time in their life. The intoxication often temporarily numbs their deep feelings, allowing them to escape reality.

A South African gent who won’t dare to drink alcohol bought an enormous supply of juice. He placed them in an ice bucket like they would at groove and gulped them down individually.

Siya captioned his post:

“POV: They break your heart, but you don’t drink alcohol.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to gent abusing juices during breakup

Social media users found Siya’s clip weird and commented:

@Lev shared their heartbreak story:

"I remember crying while drinking Sprite on the floor because I bought R100 airtime for the wrong number on my app."

@Léki commented:

"I had four Tropicas back-to-back last week; I only woke up yesterday."

@dyanasfuck asked:

"You know you're drunk, right?"

@mihle thando:

"LMAO, the fact that you’re still tidying up."

@Natasha Lethabo Mopalami said:

"Yet, as a non-drinker, I just sleep the pain through."

