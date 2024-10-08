South Africans were unimpressed by a highly entitled girlfriend who requested her man to pay for her expensive fragrance

The lady asked for her boyfriend to clear her R8K bash online cart, and his response had him blocked instantly

Social media users found the woman to be inconsiderate for treating her man the way she did

The gentleman made a deal with his lady to pay for the fragrance when he receives his bonus money in December.

Mzansi was unimpressed with a lady who felt entitled to her man's money. Image: @jeffbergen

Source: TikTok

His girlfriend was not impressed with his response and waved goodbye until his wallet was at least loaded.

Hun blocks boyfriend after being unable to spend R8K

People have different love languages, whether physical touch, acts of service, gifts, or quality time. These languages will be communicated on the first three dates to help the next person understand how and when you feel most loved.

If they cannot understand that specific language, the best thing to do is move on to the next. Relationships these days are not measured by how much you love someone, so learning someone's language of love might be a waste of time.

The ladies are focused on men with deep pockets, while the guys are fixated on the best-looking bodies. This culture has birthed many breakups and one-night stands.

A lady's breakup text went viral on TikTok after she blocked her boyfriend after he could not clear her R8K fragrance cart on bash. The gent makes a deal with his lady to make the payment when he gets his bonus in December, but the lady waved him goodbye until he receives the bonus:

"Then goodbye for now."

See the message below:

Mzansi reacts to entitled girlfriend

Social media users bashed the inconsiderate lady in the comments:

@Tebatso😑🇿🇦 highlighted:

"It's getting out of hand now, men are not money machines."

@ntwanambiabulele asked:

"He said to wait until December; why are you entitled to someone else's money?"

@bongany_ advised SA men:

"Stay away from such people, gents; you'll never find love in such human beings. She'll always look for someone who can do more than you."

@@Oarabile_P suggested:

"Fathers need to come back because, wow."

@Lilac💋 was unimpressed:

"This feels so mean, man."

@puseletso_H noticed the girl was not into the man afterall:

"Yoh, he didn't even say no, you don't like him."

@K.eimo_ commented:

"Yoh, I feel sorry for men."

@Chris protested:

"It's enough; stop putting unnecessary pressure on our brothers."

