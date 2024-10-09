A Curro learner revealed the meals they feast on at the Northern Academy boarding school in a TikTok video

The footage shows 10 different meals, and the student isn’t too happy with how they turned out

Many viewers agreed while others debated whether the meals were up to the standards of a private school

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A learner revealed the food served at Curro Northern Academy. Image: @sanasam17

Source: TikTok

A learner wasn’t having it and decided to air out her frustrations about the meals served at Curro Northern Academy boarding school in Polokwane.

Video unveils boarding school’s menu

She posted a video montage showing 10 different dishes, and her review wasn’t exactly glowing.

"You see how the pap is? Not very demure. Imagine if you have a long day and you have eat bones."

In the clip on the TikTok account @sanasam17, rice and mince, chicken and beef burgers, pap and stew made an appearance. However, none managed to satisfy the pupil's expectations.

Foof video spreads on TikTok

Within just 5 days, the video racked up a staggering 483K views, and hundreds of Mzansi people penned a comment.

See the post below:

Mzansi critiques Curro meals

Naturally, TikTok users came through with their thoughts. Most were on her side, after seeing the food options. Even former students of Northern Academy added their two cents.

Read some comments below:

@PhutiKamy shared:

"Definitely Northern Academy. Weird enough, I sometimes crave the rice, mince and beetroot combo. 🥹😂"

@Gorgeous.maidana wrote:

"I know Northern Academy meals when I see one. 😭"

@KgomotsoM🇿🇦🇿🇦said:

"It’s giving public hospital. 🙁"

@Raising_Onthatile commented:

"Yoh, I don’t miss that nonsense!😭 Almost 10 years later and the menu hasn’t changed."

@nessa_twin posted:

"That time nibhadala amaMillion in these schools. 😭😭😭🤦🏽‍♀️"

@NomsaConjwaaaa stated:

"The kosolo looks like puke. 😭"

@LeeAries asked:

"Aowaaa lona! Who is your catering person?"

@Lerato2263 added:

"The chef needs competition. How do I apply for his job?😂"

Curro student shows off her lunchbox meal

Similarly, Briefly News reported that a girl who attends the popular private school Curro displayed her lunch meal in a TikTok video.

She enthusiastically revealed that she would have mini burgers and bottled water on her lunch breaks, which was enough to get her noticed online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News