R&B singer Elaie's fans were disappointed after the talented muso's album did not debut on Spotify's daily chart on its release day

The new album has been declared a banger by Mzansi peeps, leading to many speculations on why it didn't make it on the chart

Social media users and her music lovers expressed their frustration, with many hinting there might be sabotage since the artist went independently

Elaine's fans and followers delt the singer was let down after her album debut did not do very well on Spotify/ Image: @elaineofficial

Internationally recognised singer Elaine's fans were hopeful that music streaming platforms would recognise their favourite singer's new masterpiece in the form of her latest album, Sone Cold Heart, but their hopes fell flat.

An X account under the user handle @2022Africa shared that the You're the One hitmaker's new album failed to debut on Spotify's top 200 daily chats on its release day.

The reveal that shocked many people

The new album boasts 14 beautiful tracks, including Lonely Hearts, Fake Deep, Waiting On You, and many more, but the music streaming platform did not select a single one for its daily chart after its release.

Sharing the news on X @2022AFRICA detailed:

"Unfortunately. No song from Elaine's "Stone Cold Heart" album debuted on the SA 🇿🇦Spotify Top 200 daily chart on its first day."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi peeps share their thoughts on Elaine's failure to get to Spotify's list

The online community responded to the post, expressing disappointment with the singer's management team. Other shares that they searched for the album ad could not find it on the list.

User @umtungwa umbulazi shared

"That time, she dropped a masterpiece. Whoever is managing her is doing an awful job, she deserves better."

User @Tswana Bhinca🇿🇦 said:

"That time the album bangs! The production on it is mad.

User @Alexx felt disappointed:

"No, I love Elaine; how did I not even know she dropped? Her team needs to do better for her! 😭💔."

User @Zine added:

"She had no playlisting. The album is a masterpiece, and this babe is very talented. I hate her music label/ management."

User @MAFLOZA BABE added:

"I blame her management...does she even have one? Is she managing herself because I fail to understand why can't this talented girl shine high like abo Tyla I mean....🤷."

User @Penuel The Black Pen said:

"She must invest in a better PR and distribution team.

