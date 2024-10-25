One hun called out Woolies on the price of their cupcakes and expressed how the high cost of living has increased in South Africa

The babe showcased the desert she used to treat herself to before it became too pricy for her to afford

People reacted to the stunner's clip as many could relate to her frustration as they expressed their thoughts

One young lady was not having it with Woolies' prices, so she called them out. The babe shared a clip on the video platform, which caused a massive stir online.

A lady touched a Woolworths dessert she couldn’t afford and called out the shop in her TikTok video. Image: @onetkwonder

Source: TikTok

Hun only touches Woolies dessert, can't afford it

The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @onetkwonder, showcased the cupcakes she used to treat herself to but expressed that she could no longer.

In the video, the woman can be seen touching the chocolate caramel cupcakes from Woolworths. She then goes on to place them back on the countertop because she could not afford them due to their price. @onetkwonder expressed the following in her captions.

"All you can do these days is just touch the treats that used to be your favourite and walk away causes wow, woolies? R97 my baby yoh."

The lady also shared how the high cost of living in South Africa is going "off us"

Watch the video below:

Mzansi weighs in on Woolies' prices

South Africans took to the comments section to voice out their opinions, and many could relate to woman's frustration.

Lulu said:

"My problem with Woolies is how they increase their prices. They are not even inflation-based. If they see something is popular, they increase the prices."

Rainbow added:

"Once you like something at Woolies, you come back two weeks later, and it’s too expensive. These used to be R65 a year ago."

Nokuthula R expressed:

"R97? For 4 cupcakes? Fuseg nge mpela ke manje."

Vanessa Mbauli shared:

"I was shocked at the cakes. I took one without looking, and when I checked the price, no man, I put it back."

Neokunyane commented:

"My heart broke when their wines went from R46 to R79 within a year."

Woman puts back Woolworths cake due to price

