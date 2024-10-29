Global site navigation

“I Have Suffered in Love”: Mzansi Women Share Burdens of Having Spiritual Husbands
by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • South African women came forward to discuss their issues with having a spiritual husband
  • The ladies shared that the encounter with the spirit hinders them from being in long-lasting relationships 
  • Social media users were stunned by the conversation and took notes in the comments section 

A spiritual husband is a masculine spirit often sent by an enemy practising witchcraft to mess up the next person's life.

Ladies share signs of having spiritual husbands
The ritual is sealed after the ghost has slept with a woman who had been targeted to participate unknowingly.

SA ladies share experience of having spiritual husbands 

Mzansi women went viral on TikTok after discussing their encounter with a spiritual husband. The ladies shared that unknowingly sleeping with the ghost causes numerous problems in their dating lives.

The women also shared that their finances are everywhere and always feel like someone is watching them. The post simply suggested that the ladies study their Bible and praise God to keep the evil spirits away.

Mzansi reacts to SA ladies captured through witchcraft 

Social media users participated in the discussion and commented:

@Viviannah share one of the signs of sleeping with ghosts: 

"Someone genuinely showing you care and love irritates you."

@Sneh managed to keep the evil spirits away: 

"I got deliverance from this; I'm free now."

@lynda256 commented: 

"The first days of my relationships are always good, but whenever I dream about the spiritual husband, the partner disappears out of the blue. Guys, I am exhausted. I have suffered in love."

@Kay geee shared one of the signs of having a spiritual partner: 

"The first sign is you missing someone knowing you are single."

@gift matamela🇿🇦 explained: 

"A spiritual husband or wife is jealous of any relationship encounter; not keeping a relationship is the first sign."

Gents share failed study ritual on TikTok

Briefly News also reported that a comedic duo on TikTok went viral after sharing a hilarious clip of their crafty study ritual. The guys lit candles and spread their study materials on the floor while one of them stood up to say the spell.

Their ritual went south when one of their gowns caught on fire and almost burned their house down.

