Mzansi TikTokkers were melted by how cute high school lovers behaved around each other

Lwazi and her boyfriend playfully dressed up as cops during their lunch break and showed off their PDA in front of their friends

Social media users loved their goofy personas and praised their strong connection in a thread of comments

High school is probably where most people lose and find themselves, as those teenage years are the peak of one's puberty.

Mzansi was melted by teenage love in a viral TikTok video Image: @lwazi_pakade

Source: TikTok

During this stage, the young ones fall in and out of love while also trying to shed their childishness.

Mzansi melted by high school romance

High school sweethearts in the making made the country go "aww" after sharing a now-viral TikTok video of their PDA. Lwazi and her boyfriend dressed up as cops during their lunch break and amused their friends.

Although the video showed off the couple's cute teenage love, Lwazi stunned the internet with her mesmerising catwalk as she strutted closer to her man.

The pair met in a long passage and separated from their entourage to share a cute moment. TikTokkers appreciated their strong connection and playfulness.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to cute teenage love on TikTok

Social media users were stunned by the duo's creativity and spark:

@Jay-S was impressed with the girl's walk:

"I think I should take walking lessons."

@Lee was obsessed with the clip:

"To those who watched this video more than twice."

@Sedy Marcx✞ was amazed by the confident student:

"Aura, confidence, girl, you nailed it!"

@Poshh_allthingsposhh was on the right side of TikTok:

"I love this trend. Kids doing kids' things. May we see more of children being children on social media."

@asanda trolled:

"Mr and Mrs Smith."

@Mpho 음포❤🐼loved their connection:

"It's the way he looked at her."

@kaManjomane🥰shared:

"A real walk of a police officer."

@Thatooo🪼commented:

"Gangsta love for real."

@Kaydee ❤️highlighted:

"The confidence."

@MOONSHINE instructed:

"Strut down that runway girl!"

@babakhe wondered:

"What was I doing in high school?"

