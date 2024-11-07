One educator could not believe what her Grade eight learners wrote on their examination paper, and she showed it off

A teacher in Mzansi was shocked by her pupils' responses to an examination paper they wrote. The educator unveiled their answers in a video making rounds on social media.

A teacher showcased her Grade 8 pupils' papers that left her defeated.

Teacher gets defeated by Grade 8 papers

TikTok user @celiwematembengcobo showcased the answers that her Grade eight learners wrote down for one of their examination papers, which left her defeated.

Each pupil's answer to the specific question in the exam paper was simply, "I don't ngyaxolisa," which left South Africans cracking up in laughter. While taking to her TikTok caption, the teacher expressed how she felt about her learners, saying:

"It's just one class, and I'm defeated, yaz. All the efforts, revisions, scope and I get this… Grade 8 is not crc I tell you #school ngizofa."

The video went on to become a hit on TikTok, generating over 18k views and thousands of likes and comments within a few hours of its publication.

SA is in shock over the pupils' exam papers

The online community was stunned as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts while some cracked jokes.

Her majesty lee said:

"I'm not laughing, but at least they apologised."

Na’Kubheka added:

"At least bathi sorry."

Ntathu_K wrote:

"Yeeyi engathi uyazi namhlanje kade sibanga ama forces working on structures nalo Grade eight."

Zandile_Masuku shared:

"Yabona ugrade 8 will be the cause of our death because, wow."

Oluhle Simelane commented:

"I don't know okusho ukuthi angazi" hawu lengane."

Teacher is defeated by pupil’s antics in the classroom

