Grade 8 Learners' Cheeky Exam Responses Leave SA Teacher Defeated and Show Them Off
- One educator could not believe what her Grade eight learners wrote on their examination paper, and she showed it off
- The clip captured the attention of many, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments
- People were stunned, as many reacted to the video, flooding the comments section and expressing their thoughts
A teacher in Mzansi was shocked by her pupils' responses to an examination paper they wrote. The educator unveiled their answers in a video making rounds on social media.
Teacher gets defeated by Grade 8 papers
TikTok user @celiwematembengcobo showcased the answers that her Grade eight learners wrote down for one of their examination papers, which left her defeated.
Each pupil's answer to the specific question in the exam paper was simply, "I don't ngyaxolisa," which left South Africans cracking up in laughter. While taking to her TikTok caption, the teacher expressed how she felt about her learners, saying:
PAY ATTENTION: Your Voice Matters! Free and Fast Voting for Briefly News Entertainment Award. Choose the best entertainer of 2024 in SA
"It's just one class, and I'm defeated, yaz. All the efforts, revisions, scope and I get this… Grade 8 is not crc I tell you #school ngizofa."
The video went on to become a hit on TikTok, generating over 18k views and thousands of likes and comments within a few hours of its publication.
Watch the clip below:
SA is in shock over the pupils' exam papers
The online community was stunned as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts while some cracked jokes.
Her majesty lee said:
"I'm not laughing, but at least they apologised."
Na’Kubheka added:
"At least bathi sorry."
Ntathu_K wrote:
"Yeeyi engathi uyazi namhlanje kade sibanga ama forces working on structures nalo Grade eight."
Zandile_Masuku shared:
"Yabona ugrade 8 will be the cause of our death because, wow."
Oluhle Simelane commented:
"I don't know okusho ukuthi angazi" hawu lengane."
Teacher is defeated by pupil’s antics in the classroom
Briefly News previously reported that a video of a learner showing off his mischievous antics left many people in Mzansi with laughter, and the clip went viral.
The footage shared by @datkid_fl3xx on the video platform shows a learner standing in front of the classroom, making hilarious gestures. As the clip progresses, one can see the teacher, who is exhausted by the pupil's antics. The educator is too tired to speak as she stares at the camera, looking defeated.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za