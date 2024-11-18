A matric learner reviewed one of their final exam papers and called out the government for their incompetence

The young one was disappointed by the lack of innovation and creativity put into the tests as they resembled previous papers

Social media users agreed with the pupil and shared their concerns in a thread of 272 comments

The South African matriculants are almost done with their final exams and will soon have to face the real world.

A matric learner was not pleased with the government's lack of creativity in a recent exam paper. Image: @imaans_favs

Source: TikTok

The young ones are counting down the days until they are no longer high school seniors and anxiously await their final results.

Matric learner fires shots at government

South Africa wished their matric students well for one of the most important exams of their lives. The young ones were showered with lovely messages and goodies to keep them motivated to get to the finish line.

One of the pupils was concerned by the government's role in setting the exam papers and noticed the need for more innovation and creativity. The pupil fired shots as she realised that their English paper one was a replica of the past papers the Department of Education had produced before:

"English paper one was a good paper but I am so tired of writing on the same topics."

High school graduates were stunned to see that the government still uses the same format and asks similar questions on a 2024 paper.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to 2024 matric examination on TikTok

Social media users agreed with the learner and commented:

@Ratbucket sighed:

"Madam and Eve in every paper, guys, eish."

@Tyrelle wrote:

"I'm genuinely so tired of hearing about social media for the past four years."

@Dimplz shared:

"Sigh! I matriculated in 1998 and had Madam & Eve throughout high school."

@Rugby_Editz explained:

"Are they still doing Madam and Eve? I matriculated in 2002, and I'm sure Madam and Eve were in my paper."

@liandacoetzee6 confessed:

"I matriculated in 2006, and we had Madam and Eve in our paper too."

@k.h.a.n.y.i☁️ highlighted:

"Our comprehension was about Kendrick Lamar."

@Mrs..SC commented:

"I did Madam and Eve in high school and matriculated 16 years ago."

@Lesegomaru was stunned:

"Madam and Eve in 2024? That was in my exam in 2007."

@user8611223309281 shared:

"I was at your school in 2004 and got the same in my paper."

SA high school achievers share life after matric

Briefly News also reported that a woman on TikTok opened a portal for former high school overachievers to share where they are now. Nompendulo Mathebula received a thread of over 700 comments from the A students who have lost their groove.

The ego-bruised adults shared their stories under the TikTok post that generated over 165K views.

Source: Briefly News