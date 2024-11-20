“Real and Relatable”: Law Students Who Sleeps on Mattress in Shack Inspires SA
- A young university student shared a video of how she gets ready for the day after waking up in her shack
- The babe shared the clip on TikTok, and it went viral, reaching 2.1 M views in less than 24 hours
- The online community members showed the lady much respect and praised the hun for her humility
A law student at the University of Free State shared a video of her morning routine as she got ready to leave her shack after finding vacation work, and Mzansi was touched and inspired.
The clip was shared on TikTok by the young lady under her user handle @monthaticordeliah, and it reached over 220K likes.
The student shows off her routine
The video shows @monthaticordeliah folding her blankets from her mattress on the floor before preparing water to bathe in a tub. She tries on a dress, and when she's unable to close the zipper, she changes into pants and a t-shirt and heads out to her transport.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi shows the hun love
In a few hours, the clip gained over 2.1K comments, as many social media users loved the student's relatable content. Many motivated the law student to continue even when it gets tough, while others drew inspiration from her.
User @kaygee8803 added:
"Original content, no fake life, big up girl."
User @Mogela said:
"This is the content we signed up for. Real and relatable."
User @phila's_art_work_19 noted:
"I love the fact that you don't let your home situation define you💯❤️🩹."
User @Thandolwethu Eugene commented:
"Absolutely, my sister! That's where life truly begins with humble beginnings. In just 6 months, your place will be filled with furniture, and you'll forget it was ever empty. Keep the faith and enjoy."
User @tiktokreals_fyp said:
"Definitely following you because I started like this in life🥰."
User @063khumalo shared:
"That's how we all started, mama, don't be ashamed. Just do you and work harder."
