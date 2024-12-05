A gent was in a shock of his life after he discovered maggots moving in his fast-food chicken

The video sparked a wave of online reactions among social media users, and it gained massive traction

People reacted as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts while some cracked jokes

South African online users were left horrified after a video captured live maggots crawling in a fast-food chicken.

A man unveiled live maggots in his fast-food chicken in a TikTok video. Image: @malepebrilliant

Source: UGC

Man films live maggots moving in his fast-food chicken

The clip shared by TikTok @malepebrilliant quickly went viral, gaining traction on social media and gathering loads of views, along with thousands of likes and comments. It sparked a heated debate about food hygiene and safety standards in the fast food industry.

The man zoomed in on the chicken piece in the video, exposing the wriggling maggots. While taking his TikTok caption, the gent expressed his disbelief and disgust at the situation, saying:

"I knew something was up #creatorsearchinsights FoodSafety."

Watch the shocking video below:

SA outraged and voices concerns

Mzansi netizens flocked to the comments section with outrage, disgust, and concern, while some viewers cracked jokes.

Prudence asked:

"Sorry, sis, I have an ask... Mara, how did they survive the hot oil?"

Gerald_MoG24 cracked a joke, saying:

"Us who don't have KFC App, let's gather this side."

Katey added:

"That’s what I thought when I saw the price."

TheRiseCraze commented

"I think maybe a fly pooped on it, if it was rotten while frying, that would have died."

Nomkhitha wrote:

"To think I just had KFC, and I don't even check my food when I eat, I'm thrown off."

Beautiful Flower replied:

"Yoh lapho, I don’t check my food before I eat. Now I’m scared."

PK added:

"Nahhh, you definitely left the meat somewhere for a while. Couse never that srs."

Woman finds worm in burger from popular restaurant

Briefly News previously reported that a young lady in Mzansi quickly lost her appetite after discovering a worm in her food.

The woman, who goes by the TikTok handle @lisogadudu, shared a clip on the video platform exposing the restaurant. The footage generated many views, likes, and comments within two days of its publication.

Source: Briefly News