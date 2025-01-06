A South African lady stunned the internet and her gym mates when she went hard with her workout routine

The soon-to-be mom shared a now-viral video on TikTok four days before delivering her baby

Social media users were impressed by her determination to stay active and healthy despite being nine months pregnant

Experts shared the dos and don’ts of working out while pregnant

Normally, pregnant women complain about swollen feet and other uncomfortable body changes.

Mzansi was amazed by a pregnant lady's stamina in the gym. Image: @boniswatm

One hun rewrote the narrative by hitting the gym hard a couple of days before welcoming her newborn.

Woman hits gym hard four days before going into labour

Boniswa showed off her love for working out in a now-viral TikTok video. The lady went all in in the gym and outdid some of her mates who were in her aerobics class.

Her stamina stood out the most, especially since she was nine months pregnant and due in four days. In her other videos, she works out with a trainer and uses heavy machinery.

The lady’s body is perfectly toned, and her pregnant belly is popping out.

Experts share dos and don’ts of working out pregnant

Pregnant women are often advised to relax and enjoy the beauty of creating life inside of their bellies. Some women experience uncomfortable body changes and massive weight gain from foods that could potentially cause diabetes.

In an article by Hindustan Times, experts encouraged pregnant women to be as active as possible as the risk of losing the baby, low birth weight or premature delivery is not increased by regular exercise or physical activity.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sandhya Mishra, Consultant - Reproductive Medicine and Gynaecologist at Milann Fertility Center in Bengaluru, recommended:

“Aim for at least 150 minutes a week of moderate-intensity exercise while pregnant. This can be divided into five 30-minute workouts each day or even shorter, 10-minute workouts spaced out throughout the day.

“Your pre-pregnancy fitness level and activity level before getting pregnant will determine how much exercise is appropriate for you. Walking, swimming, low-impact aerobics and prenatal yoga are all appropriate exercises.”

Mzansi reacts to pregnant lady in gym before giving birth

Social media users were amazed by the woman’s stamina and commented:

@Joysile1 shared:

“I tried to walk around my block and came back with a taxi.”

@Gumball_black🇿🇦 pointed out:

“People at the back want to give up; they can't because they are going to be embarrassed.”

@lezzy was amazed:

“Why is it that you’re more active than everybody else in there?”

@CeboMaDlomo explained:

“I had to pray for the energy to bathe. My exercise was walking to and from the toilet.”

@Mahlaba shared:

“I’m sure that kid will come out with a six-pack.”

