A South African guy revealed short courses which he claims would help peeps earn a high-paying job

In the TikTok video, the gent listed all the occupations and stated their benefits, leaving online users amazed

Mzansi netizens were impressed as they flooded the comments section with inquiries, and some shared their thoughts

A man dished out an interesting plug that had South Africans going wild in the comments section.

Man shares plug for short courses

Using the TikTok handle @onlinehustle09, the young man shared a video listing all the short courses that, according to him, have a high-paying range.

@onlinehustle09 stated the short courses, and he said the number one was data science, which he claims has over 11.5 million jobs available worldwide in that field. The next occupation was computer linguistics, then machine learning, followed by Power BI, and he went on to say the following about Power BI:

"As business relies on analytics to make informed decisions, Power BI is becoming essential, so this has to do with business analytics."

The gent went on to advise individuals to conduct their own research. @onlinehustle09 then mentioned cyber security, and he revealed that it is one felid that could land a person a job through short courses. He stressed that it is not an easy course but can be studied within a year.

@onlinehustle09 also listed digital marketing, artificial intelligence, full-stack development, and, last but not least, business analysis.

Take a look at the video below:

Mzansi is intrigued by short courses

The online community showed interest in the short courses. Some headed to the comments section to inquire about more information, while others expressed their thoughts.

Stikaro said:

"Where can I do a cyber security course?"

Fefechronicles expressed:

"This is the only content I will focus on in kutiktok in 2025..no. No more playing; I'm getting my life right."

User added:

"Which digital market course have you done?"

Ashlarbella commented:

"I’m here with my cyber security certificate. It’s hard to even get an internship. Can you please plug me with any internships."

Mmago Masogana wrote:

"That's great, my friend. Enlighten us a bit and share the info, please."

