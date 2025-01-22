A popular TikTokker's frightening late-night prank on his neighbour became a viral hit on the platform

The man connected to their Bluetooth speaker after 1am and blasted a scary song at full volume

The video had netizens across the world sharing how they would have reacted if they had been pranked like that

A man pulled a viral prank on his neighbour. Image: @gravelmanofficial

A man took petty to the next level when he decided to prank his neighbour using their own Bluetooth speaker.

Man honours TikTok followers' request

In a video, the daring gent revealed how he connected to his neighbour's speaker at 1:27am.

By special request from his followers, he cranked up Tiny Tim’s Tiptoe Through the Tulips. The song gives creepy vibes because it's been used in scary movies such as Insidious.

A content creator disturbed his neighbour's peace. Image: @gravelmanofficial

Prank video goes TikTok viral

As the eerie tune blasted on full blast, the guy's excitement turned into panic: “It’s so loud! No, I have gotta turn it off..."

The clip on the TikTok account @gravelmanofficial got an unbelievable 9 million views and over 18,000 comments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTok users are loving the chaos he unleashed. Some are imagining the neighbour waking up to the haunting melody.

See some comments below:

@js_mri said:

Tiptoe through the Tulips among all songs is diabolical. 😭"

@maddy typed:

"I would start violently pooping my pants."

@JennPear commented:

"It’s only funny because it’s not happening to me!"

@our_blundellsands_reno suggested:

"Oh please knock and ask him to turn the music down!"

@emilyjanetrav asked:

"How can you hear the music so clearly, are the walls paper thin?"

@Lisa'sAudacity highlighted:

"Lmao the creepiest song ever!"

@KevinMcGuire shared:

"I would simply pass away."

@vspamz161616 added:

"I would have a priest out to bless the house the next morning if that happened to me."

