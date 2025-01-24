A South African mom was defeated after being called to her son’s school after he destroyed his uniform

The boy did a similar thing during the festive season when he damaged brand-new sneakers, which broke his mom’s heart

South Africans were amused by what the young man turned her school shoes into and shared their thoughts

The academic year started last week, and the principal has already called in a parent.

The mother was contacted regarding her behaviour in school and shared the news on TikTok.

Mom asks for prayers after son turns school shoes into sandals

South African parents constantly complain about how expensive school uniforms and stationery are every January. The school year just started, and one parent had already received a call from her child’s school.

The meeting was regarding her son’s odd behaviour of cutting up her school pants and shoes. He turned his shoes into sandals and defeated his mom.

The mother begged South Africans to pray for her situation:

“I was called at school today because of my son. He has bedbugs cutting all of his school uniforms now. Again, it’s his school pants and these shoes. I’m even scared of buying the new ones; please pray for him.”

See the TikTok post below:

Mzansi reacts to boy damaging school uniform in January

Social media users were amused by the incident and shared their thoughts in the comments:

@MazukiDyantyi3 commented:

“This child is creative; he'll do great things; his mind is occupied with creativity; don't scold him. Talk nicely and buy him material he can use for his talent.”

@nesdav said:

“Where are you staying? I make shoes from scratch, so let him join me for a few weekends; he's good.”

@Jobelish advised:

“Collect old shoes for him to create and express whatever talent is there, but also have a conversation about the new shoes you will buy and have him understand that he can’t do that because of rules.”

@Siphiwe suggested:

“Try to buy him a sewing machine and materials; he will surprise you.”

@ogeh_creations was impressed with the boy’s work:

“Those shoes are fire if we're being honest. He's onto something.”

