A South African lady wowed her followers with how pretty privileges exist in marriage and other unions

Her articulate explanation of her chat helped many people understand gender dynamics in romantic relationships

Social media users shared their thoughts on the topic in a thread of 257 comments and requested the lady to write a booklet

One South African lady who had been through the darkest times dedicated her TikTok account to teaching others.

A lady explained how pretty privilege exists in romantic relationships. Image: @siloskalombo

Source: TikTok

The woman recently touched on the topic of how pretty privilege exists in romantic relationships.

Mzansi ladies amazed by pretty privileges in marriage and relationships

Siloska Lombo, a Xhosa woman who had experienced the brutality of life retired the fast life and settled for a much slower and simpler one in the village and away from the city. The eloquent lady amazes Mzansi with how far she takes her simple living, from repeating clothes and eating the same food for her essential three meals a day.

Lombo has shared stories of her rough journey in her marriage and how she made it out of her toxic relationship. She shares her experiences on TikTok to educate and hopefully prevent more people from going through what she did.

Recently, one of her videos went viral after touching on the rare subject of pretty privileges in a relationship. Lombo pointed out that it is easier for men to mistreat their significant other if they do not fit the societal standard of beauty:

“Because a man married you as a dark-skinned woman, in his mind he told himself that you have no right to leave him because he did you a favour by marrying choosing you over his dream woman. He chose according to what the system and culture dictated to him so he chose the wife material when he wanted the love of his life.”

The lady explained that it is much easier for a man to mistreat a lady who he is not attracted to, but lately, the behaviour has bled into conventionally pretty ladies:

“It’s strange that they do it to beautiful women too. We have this idea that at least the beauty would save a pretty lady but that doesn’t work anymore.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady’s discussing pretty privilege in marriage

A woman touched on a marital issue and gagged South Africans. Image: @siloskalombo

Source: TikTok

Social media users shared their thoughts in a thread of comments

@I am Miss Coco wrote:

“Yho, I wonder who lied to the world and said a dark-skinned girl is not pretty or is less than a light-skinned woman.”

@gcobsy suggested:

“Please write a book with experience of life.”

@Madam Monero pointed out:

“Even as a big woman, men feel as if they did you a favour. They don't even understand how you are confident.”

@mihlalifraser advised:

“Men must marry their type and leave us alone.”

@roriesteebelle shared:

“I'm a light-skinned girl and I've experienced being hunted down because ‘If I can't have you no one else will’ plus ‘Bring back my lobola’.”

