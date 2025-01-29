“Do You Know M23?”: SA Concerned About Beautiful SANDF Soldier’s Safety
- A young South African National Defence Force soldier left many Mzansi online users concerned about her safety
- Currently, South African soldiers are in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo fighting against a rebel group
- Local members of the online community also asked the young woman to keep safe and be proud of her country
Every year, many young South Africans join the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to serve the country and make a difference. However, one young soldier caught the nation's attention, leaving many concerned about her occupation.
Young soldier serves on TikTok
TikTokker Vanessa Matenche, who has amassed over 22 000 followers on the app, shared a cute video of herself showing off her SANDF uniform.
Giving a glimpse of her "army life," Vanessa wrote in her post's caption:
"Once you put on this uniform and beret, everything changes."
Watch the TikTok video below:
SANDF soldiers killed in DRC
On Sunday, 26 January, Briefly News reported that SANDF confirmed that nine soldiers were killed in Eastern DRC during an intense fight with M23 rebels, who wanted to take over Goma (the area's provincial capital).
The soldiers were there to restore peace and provide security.
Who is M23?
The internationally-renowned publication Al Jazeera explains that the March 23 Movement, or M23 for short, is one of hundreds of armed groups hoping to control mineral mines in Eastern DRC.
The United Nations, as well as the DRC government, accused the country's neighbour, Rwanda, of backing the rebel group (composed of Tutsi fighters) and supporting them with weapons and soldiers in hopes of seizing the mineral-rich area.
SA online users share their concerns
Aware of what is happening in the DRC, hundreds of social media users rushed to Vanessa's comment section to share their concerns about her occupation and well-being.
@brasssssss2 asked the young soldier:
"Do you know M23?"
@mbalimndebele97 shared their opinion about the ongoing conflict:
"SANDF is for vibes because we are definitely losing the war."
@malumejvc wrote in the comment section:
"What a pretty soldier."
After watching the clip, @mr.mara054 asked the online community:
"Does anyone feel protected?"
Speaking to Vanessa, @revzznkosi added in the comments:
"We love you, baby. Be proud of your country."
@perseverancekope said to Vanessa:
"Please stay safe."
Source: Briefly News
