South African Man Flexes His GTI in a Video, Claims It’s the Hottest in SA

A gent in Mzansi raved about his Volkswagen GTI, which caused a massive buzz on the internet.

A man flexed his GTI, claiming it was the hottest in South Africa, in a video. Image: @nathi.msimanga

Source: TikTok

Man claims his GTI is the hottest in SA

The young man boldly declared that his Volkswagen GTI was the hottest ride, as he flexed it in a TikTok video uploaded by @nathi.msimanga.

@nathi.msimanga's claim, made in a TikTok video, quickly gained traction, drawing both admiration and scepticism from car enthusiasts across the country.

The clip showcases the sleek vehicle in all its glory, complete with a polished exterior and revving engine. The man confidently states that no other GTI can compete with his ride’s style, performance, and modifications.

The gent expressed the following while taking to his social media account saying:

"You will never have the hottest GTI in South Africa."

Despite the friendly banter, the footage left many appreciating and admiring the man's car while some shared their thoughts.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to the TikTok video

The online community flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts while some gushed over the gent's vehicle saying:

Aphiwe said:

"Well, now it is the hottest GTI in SA."

Siya the boy added:

"Yes, it is the hottest GTI in SA."

Mo’s interlude replied:

"It’s giving “need for speed most wanted."

Co_chie_man commented:

"This is a good build ngl the reason bro gets so much hate is because South African car culture pushes clean cars rather than these unique colourful builds."

Source: Briefly News