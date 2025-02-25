One young lady showcased her brand new whip after saving money from her National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS)

The stunner's TikTok video sparked a massive buzz online, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments

People were inspired by the hun as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts

One young lady captured the attention of many people online with her financial discipline and determinations.

A young South African woman revealed how she saved NSFAS money to purchase her brand new car. Image: @mpilond03

Source: TikTok

Woman saves NSFAS money to buy a car

The hun who goes by the handle @mpilond03 inspired netizens after she revealed that she saved her National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) money to purchase a car.

She proudly showcased her new vehicle in a TikTok video which has gone viral, garnering thousands of likes, comments, and shares online.

@mpilond03 shared her story of how she used the funds from NSFAS, which are typically meant to assist with tuition and living expenses, to achieve a goal many would consider extraordinary. In her post, she explained that while many students use the aid to cover basic needs, she was determined to save and put it toward something more long-term—a vehicle that would provide both convenience and independence.

While taking to her TikTok caption @mpilond03 simply said the following:

"Its possible bafethu."

The beauty is seen in the video grinning proudly while standing next to her brand-new, shining automobile.

She talks about how much sacrifice and hard work went into achieving her objective and how the experience gave her valuable life lessons about financial planning, budgeting, and sacrifice. She is obviously excited and believes that sharing her experience will inspire other youngsters to think creatively and make similar plans for their futures.

Watch the sweet video below:

SA claps for the young woman on her achievement

Many people took to the comments section to applaud the young lady on her huge milestone, while some simply gushed over her brand new car.

Sovereign said:

"Nizosixabanisa nabazali ke manje (“buka ezinye iy’ngane zithenga iy’moto ngo Nsfas."

Naneli wrote:

"Akhekho noyedwa othi congratulations."

Xsxu shared:

"Guys kante nfas ke bo kae? Two years equals to an Audi?"

To which the young lady responded by saying:

"Don’t do any calculations uzolahleka nawe."

Siv.vy expressed:

"Congrats love, kodwa u Nsfas ungamfaki usqhatha nabazali."

Kei (Pronounced as Kay) shared:

"Congratulations nunus however as a tax & forensics experience expert I have a lot of questions."

Junior Mokoena wrote:

"Maybe we are in the wrong side of nsfas but congratulations my sister."

South African women flex their cars

Briefly News previously reported that one woman in South Africa has become a beacon of hope for many young women in Mzansi after she showcased her achievements.

previously reported that one woman in South Africa has become a beacon of hope for many young women in Mzansi after she showcased her achievements. One young lady achieved a big milestone in her life and bragged about it on TikTok as she showed off her car.

A woman in Mzansi showed off her brand-new whip, and her salesman had ladies going wild in the comments section.

One South African woman turned heads with her collections of cars which she flexed on her social media account after taking part in the latest social media challenge.

Source: Briefly News