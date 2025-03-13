A young South African lady shared her story of how she became a mother in her late teenage years

The woman had a consistent pattern that many TikTokkers pointed out from her now-viral post

Social media users judged her for how she handles stress and interacted in a thread of over 1.7K comments

Teenage pregnancy has significantly increased over the years with high school girls becoming mothers.

Mzansi was amazed by an unemployed youngster who had children with four different men.

A lot of them end up dropping out of school to hustle for their children by finding jobs that pay enough to afford baby essentials.

SA judges young lady for having multiple kids with no job

A young South African lady amazed Mzansi when she shared a now-viral post of how she became a mother of four children in her twenties. The mom fell pregnant with her first child in 2018 after failing her matric year.

The woman chose to try again and rewrote her exams in 2019 but unfortunately failed two subjects which hindered her from getting the results she wanted. In 2020 the lady fell pregnant with her second child.

The following year in 2021 she celebrated the good news of finally passing matric and applied to universities. In 2022 her heart was broken after she was rejected by higher education institutions.

The year ended with her falling pregnant with her third child. The young mom then fell pregnant again in 2023 and also got engaged.

She went through another heartbreak in 2024 when her fiancée dumped her. Even though she’s experienced great pain, the lady is proud to be a young mother of four children from different fathers.

This year she has applied to multiple universities with the hopes of furthering her studies.

See the TikTok post below:

Mzansi was amazed after a youngster shared her pregnancy timeline. Image: @pusese6

10 tips to deal with a broken heart

An article by PsychCentral highlighted 10 ways to heal a broken heart:

Take time to grieve

Find a new source of job

Make a list of the things you like about yourself

Acknowledge thoughts about your former partner

Express your needs to others

Turn your attention towards others

Allow emotions to flow

Find relief in exercise and movement

Avoid activities that remind you of your ex

Make meaning of the breakup

Mzansi reacts to young mother of four children from different dads

Social media users judged the woman in a thread of over 1.7K comments:

@KianaKea was amazed:

“What were they promising you, my sista?”

@Azwindini Thangavhuelelo asked:

“Guys, where do you get the money to support your kids while you’re not working?”

@Shabanaa pointed out:

“I love how you decrease your stress by falling pregnant.”

@Boiky was disappointed:

“The way I kept hoping this would be a success story! I kept gasping, no sisi, no!”

@Telly💞 commented:

“I thought maybe you finally own your own business in the building behind you.”

@your_coolest__teacher wondered:

“So if they reject you at UNISA you’re going to fall pregnant?”

