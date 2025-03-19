Two people decided to conduct an experiment comparing grocery prices in South Africa and the United Kingdom

In the video, the TV personality along with her friend showed off the items they purchased and it gained massive traction online

Social media users reacted as they took to the comments section to share their opinions

Award-winning TV presenter Sade Giliberti experimented after Checkers compared their prices to the UK grocery prices.

Sade Giliberti compared grocery prices between the United Kingdom and South Africa, which sparked a debate online. Image: Sade Giliberti

Source: Facebook

Grocery price comparison for the UK and SA

Taking to her Facebook account Sade shared a video where she called upon her friend from South Africa and They each took part in the social experiment, going grocery shopping to compare items from each country.

Sade and Glen got things like French wine which Glen bought in South Africa for R500, while Sade got for R848.37 in the UK. Avocado in Mzansi is R69.99 for four packs for the UK R43.45 for six packs, and stake for 1kg is R179.99 in South Africa whereas in the United Kingdom, it is R434.53.

As for the butter in South Africa, it costs R59.99, in the UK R82.77, Coke in Mzansi is R19.99 for a 2l whereas for the British a 1.5L of Coke is R38.28. Eggs in South Africa for 18 packs are valued at R49.99 and in the UK R51.73 for 15 packs.

The pair went on to showcase other various things that they got and Sade's total amount was R1854.01 in the UK whereas in South Africa for Glen it was R1069.90.

The clip, which quickly gained traction on social media, highlighted the stark contrast in food costs between the two countries and it went on to spark a massive debate online.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to UK and SA food price comparison

The online community headed to the comments section to express their thoughts saying:

Jenny Palakdhari said:

"This would be amazing if we were not faced with load shedding, water-shedding, corruption, and violence … etc etc in South Africa … 3rd world country vs 1st world, I’ll pay the extra any day as long as we have the basics like lights & water… maybe that’s just me."

Col MacDonald wrote:

"That is funny and SA is beautiful, vibrant and incredible! But is this video factually incorrect? The actual cost of living ratio is 2.4:1 so for everything you buy in South Africa, you need to multiply by 2.42 to get the actual cost in the UK (converted). The main reason is salaries. In SA the average salary for a general manager is R500K, and in the UK £60K (convert is R 1.2M) so actually? R59/kg chicken is R168 the same chicken in the UK is R105. Ao taking food into account, SA is expensive and that doesn’t include the cost of security which the UK doesn’t have. Unfortunately living there isn’t cheap even for the locals."

Yashika Seejeram expressed:

"I’m sure she has a safer environment and has better health care, trustworthy police and public transportation that she can really on compared to the few rands we saving."

Rowen Loretz replied:

"One cannot compare these costs and not compare incomes and how the pound is worth so much compared to the rand."

Sade Giliberti sparked a debate with a grocery price comparison between the UK and SA. Image: Sade Giliberti

Source: Facebook

SA shoppers compare prices across e-commerce sites

Briefly News previously reported that social media user @brendenr22 took the initiative to study the two popular online stores, Amazon and Takealot.

previously reported that social media user @brendenr22 took the initiative to study the two popular online stores, Amazon and Takealot. One woman took it upon herself to compare the prices of Dis-Chem and Clicks products, and the results wowed many people in Mzansi.

One young man ruffled some feathers in Mzansi as he compared the prices of Shein and Foschini accessories.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News