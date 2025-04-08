A woman posted a Facebook reel showing her impressive body transformation, going from having a noticeable stomach pooch to achieving a flat, toned belly

In the video, she reveals the two drinks that helped her lose weight - okra water (made by soaking chopped okra in water overnight) and regular green tea

Many South Africans reacted to the post with mixed responses, with some questioning if okra water helps with fertility and pregnancy, while others were eager to try the methods

A woman showing two drinks that helped her lose her belly fat had Mzansi disagreeing.

A woman's impressive belly fat transformation has caught the attention of many South Africans after she shared her simple drink-based weight loss methods. The video was posted in late March by content creator @MomentsinMotion, who is based in Pretoria and regularly shares fun and informative content.

In the Facebook reel, the woman first shows a before picture where she has a visible stomach pooch and a curvier figure. She then reveals her transformation, showing off a more toned physique with a flat belly.

She captioned her video:

"Drinks that helped me lose belly fat."

She then went on to show how she prepares the two beverages. First, she chops up okra and puts the pieces into a glass container filled with water, which she then stores in the fridge to use as a fat-burning drink. Next, she shows a box of green tea bags and prepares the tea using boiling water.

Watch the Facebook reel below.

The science behind these drinks

Green tea contains natural compounds that may help with weight loss. It's rich in catechins and caffeine, which could boost the number of calories you burn daily and improve fat oxidation and metabolism.

The most important catechin in green tea is epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), which some research suggests may help reduce body weight, body fat percentage, and waist size. Caffeine in green tea is also known to aid fat burning.

Green tea may help your fat cells break down more fat, which is then released into your bloodstream to be used as energy by muscles during activity. However, it's worth noting that research on green tea's weight loss effects is mixed, and it works best when combined with exercise and a balanced diet.

As for okra water, this vegetable contains fibre and protein, which can help you feel full, bind fat, and reduce overall calorie intake. Animal studies have shown promising results for weight management, though more human research is needed. Drinking okra water also supports hydration, which may improve metabolism and encourage weight loss.

A woman shared a clip showing how she lost weight with two drinks.

South Africans react to the weight loss method

@Mickie Mitchel warned with concern:

"Okra water! You want people to get pregnant???"

@Nthambeleni Mash Mashudu replied humorously:

"I don't want kids, but flat stomach, yona..."

@Sabie Lipholo asked curiously:

"Was it only your belly fat?"

@Nokuthula Nomsa Mlambo simply stated:

"Pregnancy."

@Nompumelelo Maluleke inquired practically:

"Where can I buy okra?"

