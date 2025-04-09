SA Floored by American Man Lying About His Race to Swindle Blind Elderly Woman

South Africans were deeply invested in an American court case of a blind elderly woman and her boyfriend

The guy had lied about his race and height to financially benefit from the granny by cooking up a convincing story

People wondered if the story was real after listening to the ridiculous events that took place between the couple

A blind lady was swindled by a man who lied about his race and appearance to financially benefit from her.

South Africans were floored by a bizarre American court case. Image: @FG Trade

Source: Getty Images

The elderly lady was told the truth about her boyfriend in court and was stunned by what she heard.

Blind lady swindled by white man

A white American man, Ben Mitchell, targeted a blind elderly lady and convinced her that he was a tall, dark, and handsome black man, her type. Mitchell was in it for the money and dated the woman for a full year before his lie was uncovered in court.

The elderly lady shared that she has given Mitchell too many loans after lying about growing up poor and being raised by a single parent in a dangerous area. Mitchell told his elderly girlfriend that he wanted to give back to his community by creating a safer environment for black boys.

The judge broke the news to the blind lady that Mitchelle is a short white man. The woman was stunned by the news.

People wondered if the lady ever ran her hands through his hair or other features to confirm Mitchell’s case of being a tall, dark, and handsome man. Clearly not, she was too trusting to investigate.

The court looked like a dramatic skit from an SNL production that many people questioned. South Africans filled the comments section and laughed at the bizarre twist.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi amazed by American drama

South Africans filled the comments section of a now-viral American drama video on TikTok:

Mzansi could not deal with how a blind lady was scammed by an American man. Image: @AfricaImages

Source: Getty Images

@Kekeletso said:

“Ma'am, he is Caucasian from the mountain of Caucasus.”

@Thando confessed:

“I lost it when they showed Ben.”

@Lash tech in Ojodu Berger pointed out:

“Not the white guy checking his hands to confirm he is white.”

@Mamakhé wondered:

“So she never felt his hair?”

@i understand it now predicted:

“Ben Mitchell is coming back next week with a new voice and background.”

@Botho asked:

“Has she never felt his hair texture?”

@Ebony Wagner shared her thoughts in the comments:

“His not even light-skinned.”

@That girl Jay🇿🇦 laughed at the bizarre story:

“This judge just hates to see a gentle black boy from the projects with a single mom doing well.”

Source: Briefly News