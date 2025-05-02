A village woman was chased by an angry hen after grabbing another chicken and had to run for her life

The chaotic moment was posted on Instagram from her rural homestead, Mbizana, showing her picking up the bird before the war began

Social media users were rolling on the floor with laughter, with many saying the brave chicken deserved a medal

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

An angry chicken chased a woman out of its place. Image: @vuyo_thefitmpondo

Source: Instagram

A fitness guru from the rural parts of the Eastern Cape had a one-on-one encounter with an angry bird, which charged towards her, forcing her to run out of its yard, scared.

The post, shared on Instagram by @vuyo_thefitmpondo, had thousands of views, as people flooded the comments, expressing their amusement.

The chicken protects others

The video starts with @vuyo_thefitmpondo picking up one black chicken from a flood of many that look fearful, as if aware she's coming to grab one of them. As she held onto the chicken she picked up, it resisted, screaming as if sending an SOS to others. A white hen didn't waste time.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

It charged towards her in anger, wings up and slapping like a full-on action movie, while she screamed, heading toward the gate. While running towards the gate in reverse, @vuyo_thefitmpondo was using the chicken she snatched as a shield from the angry bird. She managed to get out of the yard, unharmed, and still holding tight to the chicken she had in her hand.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Mzansi finds the clip funny

Thousands of social media users flooded the comment section, sharing their amusement. Many said they had never seen a human-and-chicken war, warning @vuyo_thefitmpondo to be careful next time she picks a chicken.

Some said the chickens could recognise her and might run away whenever they see her. Others jokingly said maybe the chicken was the hen's soulmate, saying it would be lonely without her.

A village woman held tight to a chicken she had picked while another bird chased her. Image: vuyo_thefitmpondo

Source: Instagram

User @victorys_visual.diaries said:

"That white one would’ve been my next target, shem😭."

User @just.mathe joked:

"That was literally his soulmate, and now he's a widower."

User @khanyii_n added:

"This is exactly why I can’t and can never try to catch live chickens👍🏾."

User @thokomakobong commented:

"Using the victim to hit the protector is WILD😂😂😂😂 there was no other way though."

User @bongii_t.scott_17 shared:

"You took his hun away 😅."

User @mochelebogang said:

"The problem is one the screaming was very unnecessary.... Waking up neighbours and you screaming like you're dying. That was too much🤞🏾🤞🏾🤣."

3 Briefly News articles about animals

A woman was taking a video selfie with a caged lioness when a large bear in another cage grabbed her from the back and pulled her toward its bar gate, luckily a man grabbed her.

A brave snake rescuer was called to remove a black mamba that was hiding in a little girl's room, and Mzansi sang his praises.

A man who lives with wild animals in his home shared a video of himself going inside a lion cage to feed two large lions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News