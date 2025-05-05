“As I Cancel My Flight”: SA Furious After Pilot Spends Time at Groove Before Flight
Things took a turn for the worse for a young South African man who hopped on a viral TikTok video.
The student pilot shared a video online that made many people lose faith in the competence of pilots.
SA outraged by pilot’s behaviour
A young South African man and student pilot, Setso, made many anxious after hopping on a viral trend. The young man, excited by aviation, shared a video of himself in a nightclub, hours before flying an aeroplane.
He wowed many people online after his video went viral a few hours after he posted on Sunday. Setso held an alcoholic beverage in his hand while dancing and captioned it:
“Your pilot at 02:00.”
The youngster then merged a second video with the first one, where he got ready to fly an aircraft in his uniform and captioned it:
“Your pilot at 07:00.”
The video made many South Africans lose faith in pilots as they expressed their anxiety about flying after watching the clip. The gent clarified in the comments that the now-viral post was just for content and that his passion for his work and the law would never allow him to operate an aircraft under the influence of alcohol:
“These are clips from different days. I am always sober before flying for at least eight hours, according to the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) regulations, specifically the Civil Aviation Regulations (CAR)Part 91.03.2.”
Some social media users warned him about his silly behaviour and advised him to delete the video.
Mzansi wowed by pilot at groove
South Africans expressed their anxiety about flying after a student pilot shared a video at groove:
@lyndi Dee highlighted:
“Even if it were different days, some trends, based on your profession, you must just ignore.”
@Lemon Xikwavava explained:
“My dear, your digital footprint is not friendly. Your profession doesn't allow you to participate in this trend. It's okay to sit some trends out. Your employer is not your friend, they don't understand trends.”
@user907002182 realised:
“This trend will make some people lose their jobs.”
@Nonchalant pleaded:
“Tell me your schedule so I don't book the wrong flight.”
@Nisha Denichia predicted was amazed:
“You are gonna get into trouble. I want to see how this plays out.”
@Kamo Wessie (Kamo) shared:
“It's all fun, games, and trends until you get fired upon arrival to work on Monday.”
@O"Mrs NO® said:
“As I cancel my flight.”
@ayandamantombazane commented:
“Never mind, I'll take the bus.”
