A wild lion casually strolled into a Phalaborwa grocery store and headed straight for the meat section, treating it like his personal buffet

CCTV footage shows the big cat calmly selecting packed meat before settling down with what appears to be a leg of lamb or beef

South Africans found humour in the bizarre situation, with many joking about the lion's shopping skills and knowledge of store layouts

A lion invaded a grocery store in Limpopo, only to stop at the meat aisle. Images: @ataquesferoz and NimTree.com / 500px/Getty Images

A wild lion decided to do some grocery shopping in Phalaborwa, Limpopo, and the footage has left South Africans both amazed and amused.

The incredible CCTV footage, shared by TikTok content creator @ataquesferoz on 14th June, shows the big cat walking into a local grocery store like any other customer. What makes this even more remarkable is how the lion seemed to know exactly where to find what it was looking for, heading straight to the meat section without any hesitation.

The surveillance footage captures two key moments of this unusual shopping trip. In the first scene, the lion stands on its hind legs, trying to reach the packed parcels of meat on the shelves. The determined big cat then manages to pull out several packages, clearly knowing what it wanted. The second scene shows the lion lying down comfortably on the floor, enjoying what looks like a massive leg of lamb or beef, chewing away as if it had just ordered takeaway.

What's even more impressive is how calmly everyone handled the situation. The store appeared to be cleared of customers, but in one brief moment, a man can be seen quickly slipping past the dining lion without drawing any attention to himself. The lion, completely focused on its meal, didn't even notice the person moving to a safer part of the store.

A lion walked into a grocery store in Limpopo to eat meat. Images: @ataquesferoz

Mzansi reacts to the lion's shopping skills

South Africans couldn't stop laughing at the lion's apparent shopping expertise, flooding the comments with hilarious observations.

@RicardoBouverie gushed:

"How did he know where the meat section was? 🤔"

@valgraf joked:

"It's AI, because there is no food in Africa."

@Di Tumza added with amusement:

"He is tired of food running away from him."

@Renier du Plessis 🇿🇦 welcomed the big cat:

"Welcome to South Africa 🇿🇦, this is nothing new 😊😁 Lions 🦁 run wild in our streets 😂"

@Charlie showed concern:

"I'm stressed about the lion eating the plastic, poor baby's tummy will be sore."

Wildlife safety reminders

According to Intermountain Healthcare, encounters with wild animals require specific safety measures. When facing large predators like lions, experts advise standing tall, making loud noises, and backing away slowly while maintaining eye contact.

Never run, crouch down, or turn your back on a big cat, as this can trigger their hunting instincts. If an attack occurs, fight back with everything you have and protect your head and neck area.

