A South African woman shared her inspiring journey from humble beginnings to thriving entrepreneur

At 34, she proudly reflected on key milestones, including her first job, car purchases, graduation, and more

Her TikTok video went viral, sparking a wave of reactions. Many South Africans applauded her work ethic, consistency, and long-term success

A South African woman has set social media abuzz after sharing her remarkable journey of success, inspiring thousands across the country with her steady rise from humble beginnings to thriving entrepreneur.

Woman flexed all her achievements

The now 34-year-old proudly outlined key milestones that shaped her decade-long journey in a recent post, which was shared on TikTok under the handle @zethu402 on 18 June 2025.

At just 22, she landed her first job, a stepping stone that would launch her upward trajectory. Two years later, at age 24, @zethu402 bought her first car, a Volkswagen Polo Vivo, symbolising her growing independence.

By 25, she had achieved a major academic milestone, graduation. From there, her career gained momentum, and by the age of 29, she secured her second job, one that offered greater financial freedom and professional growth.

At 30, @zethu402 made one of the biggest moves of her life by acquiring the title deed to her property. This cemented her place on the property ladder. Just three years later, at 33, she bought her second vehicle, an Audi, a clear sign of her financial discipline and growing success.

Now at 34, she’s taken the boldest step yet, starting her own business. While taking to her TikTok, caption @zethu402 credited her success to God by saying:

"God's promises are yes and amen."

Her post documenting these achievements went viral, with South Africans praising her consistency, patience, and work ethic. Others noted how refreshing it was to see a real timeline of success that didn’t rely on shortcuts.

Her story serves as motivation for many young South Africans navigating a challenging economy. In a world where instant gratification dominates, her timeline stands as a reminder that steady progress, sacrifice, and long-term vision can lead to tangible rewards.

Take a look at the video below:

SA claps for woman's multiple successes

People in South Africa celebrated the woman's multiple successes, applauding her achievements and inspiring others to break barriers and pursue their dreams.

LesediLez said:

"I can feel like I'm following in your footsteps, sister. Motivation."

Mbali Nontobeko Shozi shared:

"Your journey is similar to mine, I am 30 in a process ye tittle, graduated at 21, first job at 22 driving a polo. Kuningi nje kuyafana yazi."

MaGasela stated:

"Keep shining, my dear."

Mazwi commented:

"Proud of you, mam…God is good."

Women's achievements that left SA inspired

