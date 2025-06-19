South Africans were amazed to learn about the dark past of the late Olorato Mongale, a while after her death

A Mzansi woman opened up about the pain the deceased and her friends caused her, which still haunts her to this day

Social media users were stunned and stood by the lady who was on the receiving end of the ill behaviour

Olorato Mongale’s death hit like a sharp knife in South African people’s hearts, and the details were shocking.

A Mzansi lady opened up about being bullied by Olorato Mongale. Image: @positivegp

Source: TikTok

The deceased was assaulted while on a first date with a man who picked her up from her home.

Woman shares ill experience with Olorato Mongale

A South African woman from Bloemfontein, Thabile Moleko, wowed the country when she shared her past with Olorato Mongale. She commented on a post asking social media users to forgive their high school bullies and said:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“One of them died going on a first date, and her story made the news.”

Mzansi was stunned by the information and asked Moleko to share her story. She recorded a nine-minute video on Wednesday and garnered 199.8K views.

The clip went viral and left many with their jaws open. Moleko explained that Mongale and her squad would bully her endlessly throughout primary school and high school until she transferred to a different school.

They would make fun of her weight and grades. Moleko was also cyberbullied by the group, to the point where they called an older pupil to beat her up.

She told the story with a shaky voice on TikTok, and South Africans pointed out the pain in her eyes. Moleko’s health deteriorated during the bullying and was in and out of the hospital.

She made it clear that she did not rejoice after she learned about Mongale’s death and hoped she’d be found alive. South Africans felt sorry for Moleko and comforted her in s thread of comments under her viral post.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi amazed by Olorato Mongale’s behaviour

Social media users were disappointed and shared their thoughts in the comments section:

Mzansi was disappointed after hearing about Olorato Mongale's behaviour. Image: @positivegp

Source: Instagram

@Muulamis wrote:

“Yho, girl, your story touched me. I am also a victim of bullying and body shaming. All I can say is that it stays with you, even as an adult.”

@J 👑🌸✨️commented:

“Your experience is valid, and so are your feelings. RIP to her, she didn’t deserve to die the way she did, and you didn’t deserve to be bullied by her.”

@Thabile🌸replied:

“Yes, and I keep saying, as complicated and twisted as it is, as conflicted as I am, nobody deserves to die like that. She was a person at the end of the day.”

@emhlenjalo1 shared:

“Just because someone became famous for dying doesn’t mean they were a saint.”

@Ntombi ❤️explained:

“I was bullied from Grade R to Grade 11 for my weight. Now I am 24 and I have borderline personality disorder. I am slim now, but my soul is in pain.”

@Sun.tarrius felt sorry for the lady:

“The fact that you remember everything like that means it shattered you. I’m sorry.”

@thick_snowiey⁷❄️said:

“I wonder if bullies realise what they did to us mentally.”

@Mosele Mosupa shared:

“Hey, sweets, I went to the same high school as you. I remember you, hun. I think I was probably a grade or two above you. I remember the bullying; there was a problem. I’m so sorry this happened to you.”

@Bandile Thecreator commented:

“Sorry, Mama, we stand with you in these difficult times.”

&aintbadderthanangelicia highlighted:

“God is working overtime for you, my love.”

3 More stories related to Olorato Monale by Briefly News

A South African podcaster and radio host, Sol Phenduka, weighed in on the murder of Olorato Mongale.

A Mzansi woman was devastated by the death of Olorato Mongale shared a post about the first date she excitedly went to, saying it could have been her, too.

One of the main suspects linked to the murder of Olorato Mongale has been shot and killed by police during a shootout.

Source: Briefly News