An American man posted a TikTok video of the day he met his love interest for the first time

The gent left people invested in his love life after showing the lovey-dovey moment with his person

Online users were gushing over the cute couple, where a South African woman found love

One man was excited to be in his boyfriend era in a TikTok video. The American was excited to finally meet the South African woman he fell for.

People were touched after seeing the cute American-South African couple. The video of the lovebirds received thousands of likes from online users.

In a TikTok video, @uglyasstreyy was waiting for his girlfriend from South Africa after several months of being in a long-distance relationship. In the video's caption, he said that he was finally meeting her after missing flights and counting down the days before she landed in Atlanta. His girlfriend walked through the arrival door at the airport and they gave each other a long hug and kiss.

South Africa touched by cute couple

Many people had hilarious comments about the long-distance couple's first meeting. Most made reference to Ziya and Caliva, who were also a long-distance couple before they met and broke up over text. Ziya had a problem with the way Caliva wrote in English during their relationship. People joked in the comments by giving the American men tips based on how Caliva and Ziya's relationship ended. Watch the American meet his South African girlfriend below:

@Darker● said:

"Brother Rules* 1. When texting, don't phrase paragraphs anyhow. 2. No commas at the end of every sentence. 3. Most importantly, Mize nose kisses, then you should be good. Good luck."

Aya commented:

"Ube sure nge punctuation ke mfana."

Fortunate🖤 wrote:

"Kuncono you booked her a flight, maybe she will not Ziya you🥺"

Tre Brown3608 said:

"I got a South African girlfriend too, bruh, we met for the first time last month. Congratulations 🇺🇸🇿🇦🫡"

PK_Paskal wondered:

"Where are the flowers, my brother 🥺🥺do better please and take care of her otherwise."

DA Juice added:

"You are lucky she showed up, they chow transport money here in the south 🤣😂"

passport_pusha shared:

"I'm from the USA and wouldn't mind stepping out and meeting me a beautiful SA🇿🇦 one as well. Ladies feel from to send me a message."

aaaaaa was amused:

"Missed flights 😭 yho ngo wethu nyan."

