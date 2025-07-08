Woman’s 5+ Grocery Bags From Mother-in-Law in TikTok Video Leave SA Envious
- A woman posted a video showing people how much her mother-in-law cares about their family
- The lady enjoys sharing clips of the way her husband's mother constantly shows up for them with sweet gestures
- Online users were impressed by the thoughtful mother-in-law who generously made sure that her son's family had treats
A lady on TikTok shared a video of what her mother-in-law does for her. The woman expressed her appreciation for having a kind mother-in-law who goes to extra lengths for them.
Netizens could not stop raving about the thoughtful mother-in-law. The clip of the woman showing just how much her mother-in-law received thousands of likes.
In a TikTok video, @tahliatalz shared a special grocery haul. She unpacked the food her generous mother for their family, which included neccessities and other goodies. She got them useful basics such as three bottles of two-litre milk, five litres of water, as well as fruits and vegetables. Their mother-in-law also gave them a bag full of various snacks, including chips, custard, popcorn, the sweet treats, including a whole milk tart, syrup, yoghurt, Cocoa Puffs and cookies.
South Africans applaud woman's mother-in-law
Many people commented on the clip, remarking on how blessed the woman is to have a thoughtful mother-in-law. Online users were gushing that they could see that the mother-in-law was thinking of her grandkids. Watch the video of the mother-in-law's groceries for her son's family and read the comments below:
user1491891818840 joked:
"Can I borrow your mother-in-law?🤣"
Tweenie wrote:
"Why do you feel the need to share this on social media?"
MD 1007 commented:
"Lord, allow me to be a mother in love like this one day ❤️🔥"
Milli&Mama added:
"Wow your MIL should give other MILs training 🫢. Coz this is love 💕"
melaniemurphy810 gushed:
"Grandma of the year! I show love in exactly the same way when I can."
Renette noted:
"The fact that she knows what snacks your kids are into just shows what an amazing granny she is🥰"
khahlisolesuthu wrote:
"MIL is so thoughtful. Love her."
candymzantsi_888 wondered:
"How do I get a mother in law without having a man...love this👌🥰"
Carla Anders shared:
"My mother-in-law is like this 🥺"
BeeDee commented:
"This is a ' I'm feeding my grandkids* grocery."
