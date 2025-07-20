A young South African lady made Mzansi fall in love with the Eastern Cape after sharing her lovely stay at a luxurious villa

The youngster added all the valuable information about her stay, including the amount she and her family paid per night

The woman posted her experience a day ago on TikTok and garnered over 200K views and 150 comments

Young South Africans have started to show a great interest in travelling, whether visiting local spots or jetting off internationally.

A lady stunned Mzansi with her beautiful stay at a luxurious villa in the Eastern Cape. She shared the location, prices and things to do around the area.

People were excited to go on an adventure of their own and hopefully book the gorgeous house. South Africans communicated in a thread of comments and shared the now-viral post over 1.9K times.

Woman shares lovely stay at luxurious Eastern Cape villa

Most people believe the Eastern Cape to be the poverty capital of South Africa, but a young South African woman proved that to be a myth, at least when it comes to their holiday destinations.

A lady on TikTok, Kazimla, wowed Mzansi when she shared a bit of her stay in Port Alfred. She and her loved ones booked a six-bedroom self-catering villa, which cost R4765 per night.

The family enjoyed the luxurious villa for four days before saying goodbye to the gorgeous views. The house comes with access to a private beach, which was the exciting part.

Kazimla got to see some animals, including deer and zebras, that wandered freely. The massive holiday house is situated in Kenton Eco Estate:

“It’s located between East London and Gqeberha. It has a private beach and accommodates 12 people. It’s in Kenton Eco Estate.”

The group enjoyed great views and a lekker braai while watching the sunset. They also had access to the internet and DSTV.

The home has a minimalistic aesthetic with neutral tones and shades of brown woodwork. The place is also decorated with plants and African-inspired art on the walls, including woven baskets.

See the TikTok post below:

SA wowed by luxurious villa in the Eastern Cape

Social media users fell in love with the beautiful holiday home and said:

@House of Averygrove 🇸🇿shared:

“When I think about my house, I dream of this.”

@Refi.said:

“The Eastern Cape is underrated. This looks amazing.”

@2miwatholo wrote:

“I dream of this maybe once a week, every week. Eastern Cape is where I want to retire.”

@Leloy asked:

“This looks breathtaking. Is it a self-catering accommodation?”

@nakho_mahola commented:

“I loved my stay here.”

@Tandi _m10 wrote:

“Absolutely stunning.”

