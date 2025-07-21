“Things to Keep in Mind”: Man Shows What to Expect When Moving to Cape Town

A young man living in Cape Town shared with people on the internet what they need to keep in mind when moving to the city

In one of his takes on the Mother City, the TikTok user felt that the train system was a part of the problem Cape Town faced

A few social media users could see where the man was coming from, while others strongly disagreed

A man shared what people need to keep in mind when moving to Cape Town.

On 5 June, a young man in Cape Town shared with people in South Africa what they need to prepare for when moving to the award-winning city. While some found his points valid, others highly disagreed with what he had to say about the Mother City.

TikTok user Gxiya shared his opinion of Cape Town on his TikTok account, stating that every weekday there was slow-moving traffic.

He wrote in his post's caption:

"Things to keep in mind if you are moving to Cape Town: With very few routes into town, a 20km-plus trip might take you ages during peak hours, especially when using public transport. For example, from Khayelitsha, Kraaifontein, or Strand."

Gxiya also felt that Cape Town had a "barely functional train system," which thousands of Capetonians use on a daily basis.

Cape Town tips split Mzansi

Several social media users sided with Gxiya when he shared his thoughts about the heavy traffic he had experienced, while others felt differently about some modes of transportation.

@plaasbul007 shared their take, writing:

"This is unfortunately true. Once, I had a meeting at 9am at the Waterfront. I left Stellenbosch at 5.30am and got there at 8.45am."

@ryanlmay added in the comments:

"The barely functional train system I strongly disagree with. The only line that’s barely functioning is the central line. I’ve been taking the northern and southern line almost every day for 10 years when I’m not taking the car."

@king_khanyi told the online community:

"Cape Town traffic has gotten worse than Sandton traffic."

@legendnickc noted to the public:

"Everyone has a car."

@rush_692 tried sharing a positive side, stating:

"At least we get a beautiful view while sitting in traffic."

After seeing the post, @_zamooo said with a laugh:

"I've never experienced this in my life, and I lived here since 2004."

Take a look at some of the pictures the young man shared in his TikTok post:

A Cape Town resident disliked the city's traffic.

