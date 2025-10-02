A sports commentator from Cameroon shared a funny yet serious video of himself defending Tyla against Americans

His video came after Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage apologised on Tyla's behalf after she identified as a Coloured woman

Several social media users were in stitches listening to the content creator and expressed themselves in the comments

A sports content creator from Cameroon defended Tyla following Tiwa Savage's involvement in her identity. Images: Dia Dipasupil, Shane Anthony Sinclair

Source: Getty Images

A comedic Cameroonian sports commentator, Grand Dilan, stepped away from sports and took time to defend Tyla against the Americans, who had a problem with how Tyla identified herself. The man made his video after Nigerian songstress Tiwa Savage appeared on The Breakfast Club and entered the chat about Tyla's ethnicity.

Last year, Tyla became the talk of the town when The Breakfast Club's host, Charlamagne tha God, questioned Tyla about identifying as a Coloured woman, a term with deep discriminatory ties to Black Americans. Over a year later, co-host Loren LoRosa asked Tiwa for her thoughts on the situation. The singer, who felt for the young Water hitmaker, apologised to Americans on Tyla's behalf, receiving backlash from South Africans.

During her performance at this year's Global Citizen Festival, Tyla seemingly responded to Tiwa, saying, 'Sorry, I'm not sorry,' before singing Mr Media.

This led Grand Dilan, known for wearing a helmet in his video, taking to his Facebook account on 1 October, 2025, to share a post filled with curse words.

He said to those who had a problem with the Johannesburg award winner:

"Black Americans, leave Tyla the f*ck alone. Leave that girl the f*ck alone. This is coming from the most handsome man in the whole world. As for you, The Breakfast Club, let me tell you something you have never heard before in your life: With all due respect, voets*k!

"In South Africa, Tyla is a Coloured woman. Trevor (Noah) is considered a Coloured man. If you don't understand South African politics, stay the f*ck out of it. Stay out of it, Aunty Tiwa, with all due respect. Stay out of this conversation."

Tyla defender amuses the internet

Grand Dilan's added humour while defending Tyla left several members of the online community in stitches, and they rushed to the comment section with their thoughts on the matter.

Grand Dilan had many online users laughing when he sided with Tyla. Image: Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

Tshepo Skhosana told people on the internet:

"The most handsome guy has spoken, and it must be like that with one loaf."

Nkosi Mseleku Duma applauded Grand Dilan, saying:

"Well said, brother. Someone just said Americans think nothing else exists outside of America."

An entertained Tebogo Gregory Mogwere-Chababa shared in the comments:

"Let me tell you something, that voets*k went straight to them."

Veron BM Chuene stated with laughter:

"I can tell you, bro, they heard you loud and clear."

Gcobisa Mazduli Grootboom joked with the international funnyman while using his online nickname:

"Let me get you citizenship, Velaphi. Come, let’s get married, please."

Patriots Sidloyi added under the post:

"The big man has spoken. I hope they heard the message now."

