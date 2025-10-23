A TikTok video showed a man challenging a young boy behind the wheel of a car to a race

The car race challenge appeared to end in disaster after the man did his best while racing against a teenage boy

Online users were floored by the impromptu race, and most did not approve of the car race's location

A video went viral as it showed a man initiating a car race that looked risky. The video of the disastrous competition became a viral hit among South Africans.

A man car raced a boy near school in a TikTok video. Image: Milko / Getty Images / @youurebouy.mixorsa / TikTok

The video of the man vs. boy car race received thousands of likes from online users. Many people shared their thoughts on the man who may have caused a car accident.

In a TikTok video by @youurebouy.mixorsa a man challenged another car driver to a race. The other driver looked like a teenager, and they were near a school. The man was eager for the race and was raving about winning it with a passenger. The teenager was lagging and losing the race, and the video made it look like the teen driving ended up crashing.

The man and boy raced near a school and sparked concern among TikTok viewers. Image: Subman

South Africa floored by car accident

People commented on the video, amused by the way the car race seemed to end. Some expressed frustration at the cameraman, while others were suspicious that the car crash was digitally crafted. Several people slammed the man for starting a car race near a school. Watch the video of the man racing a boy and read people's comments below:

Rethabile Marobe🩷👊🏿 was annoyed by the person recording:

"Camera man, you only had one."

SP said:

"People don't understand when I don't want to give my son my car. He is working now, and he will buy his ca. Things that come easy, go easy."

sbudadivorce was amused:

"This one needs Nothing beats Jet holiday 😭"

vinmotSA said:

"I'm just glad ha la thula ngwana skolo (you did not run over any school kids), but as for Lena, no, ay, well done boys.... La mo leka modimo ende o lekeile☺️.(you guys really tried God.)".

Rati was amused by the men's reaction to the supposed crash:

"That 'yooh" at the end meant we were in trouble 🤣"



Mucer Mlotshwa said:

"I blame the assistant driver/Camera man the race was not fair 😂😂"



dmg.za exclaimed:

"Eish our kids neh."

Nathi_Mnaterojoked about the kid driving:

"He’s used to driving in video games 😂"

P slammed the car race:

"In a school zone okes??"



OJAY(Lemfene) imagined the worst:

"Nako eo gowa koloi ya batswadi 🥺🥺🙆🏾🙆🏾(Meanwhile, it's the parents' cars.)"

