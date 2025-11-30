A woman posted a video of herself waking up the morning after a big party with her colleagues

The lady expressed how mortified she was after having too much to drink at an end-of-year party at work

Online users were brutally honest with the working woman who had too much fun at a work function

South Africans were stunned by a woman who shared that she did too much at her workplace's end-of-year function. The lady made it clear she was unimpressed with her stunt.

She cracked people up as she bashed herself for the previous night's events. People flooded the comments sharing thoughts on the blunder the working woman made.

In a TikTok video, a woman, @_vyola, posted a video of herself looking dishevelled, saying she got too drunk at a work function. The TikTokker admitted that she did not know how she arrived home. She started saying ew as she realised how she must have looked to her co-workers. The woman expressed regret as she tried to remember what she may have done or said.

SA warns against drinking at work events

Online users thought the video by @_vyola was hilarious as they could see she was still tipsy. Many cracked jokes at her expense as they speculated about what she got up to that night. Watch her video below:

Nokuthula Ntese said:

"What’s dusting me is that you’re still drunk."

Amantle wrote:

"Ge ore company ore work? Like the place your salary comes from 🥲 as in where you clock in Monday to Friday? My babe?"

Zoleka Mgcineni commented:

"I did the same thing; however, it was a farewell for colleagues 😭. Please don’t drink at work functions, guys, I’m BEGGING YOU 😭"

Carlie wrote:

"😭😭😭😩Babe, I know how you feel. I had mine last week Friday, I was dancing, falling and twerking all over, Monday was so embarrassing, I wanted to dance with my manager, oh nkosi 😩"

Sibongile D added:

"Listen. my love, I wish someone had taken a video of me last year on year end function. I was a CLOWN, my girl!!!!! But you know what? i went back into that office with confidence and within a week everyone had forgotten what happened. Rela,x babe, it shall pass🤗🤗🤗"

Eleanor was in awe:

"How are you so calm? I would be sobbing, post-drink-depression, hangxiety would be taking over my life for the next 7 years."

🎁 wrote:

"The comments here made me realise I’m blessed to work with the people I work with because nobody cares after any kind of event 😭😭😭😂 nobody cares how drunk you were as long as you had fun."

humelele Mngadi added:

"Could never be me, not because ngingcono, but because kwi-function yala emsebenzini sithola 2 soft drinks, with pap & meat & so no alcohol, if that was not clear🤭😭"

