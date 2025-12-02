A woman in a stokvel went viral after showing people everything she got after contributing thousands

The TikTok video of the woman showing the bulk groceries from her stokvel fascinated viewers

Online users are often eager to see what different stokvel groups help each other with after pooling money

Stokvel groceries have been trending as the December season approaches. A woman went viral after showing the groceries from her stokvel.

A TikTok video showed a woman unpacking Makro groceries by her stokvel. Image: @nonzaolol

Source: TikTok

The lady amassed thousands of likes from people interested in her groceries. People commented on the video of the woman's Makro bulk purchases by her stokvel.

In a TikTok video, a woman @nonzaolol unpacked her stokvel's groceries. She had bulk packs of pantry basics. She received bulk packs of tinned baked beans, tomato sauce and other condiments. Her video was several minutes long as she showed groceries from Makro, spanning from household cleaning products to food.

Makro has the most affordable food basket of allretailer in South Africa. Image: Dean Hutton

Source: Getty Images

South Africans amazed by stokvel

Online users applauded the stokvel group's groceries in the clip by @nonzaolol. People remarked on how the stokvel covered basics. Many shared whether they thought the stokvel contribution of R4800 was worth it. Watch the video of the stokvel grocery below:

MahlorieyC said:

"Comment section 😭😭.. some are sitting on the bed criticising while they don’t know what they are going to eat when they get the strength to wake up🥺"

user4291958243921 added:

"Ya se ke stokvel sa bokoko ba rena without the alcohol of course 😂😂 . You just made me nostalgic. That mayo, tomato sauce, rice will last you till the next stokvel 😂"

maryphaho wrote:

"Le berekile basadi, I'm proud. Things are expensive, those who say it’s so little for a lot of money, I wonder ba reka kae grocery."

LadyJ added:

"This is my kind of stockvel. They planned for 6 months. Basics, the rest you will get as you prefer."

mandy_oceans wrote:

"Food is very expensive these days, but you actually get a lot."

momoza182 added:

"You should do my groceries, because I came back with nothing with that amount."

mlindos said:

"We also have R4800 stockvel at Makro. I will share my video here next week. This is a lot well done, my lady, 👏👏👏

Boi wrote:

"Then one who said they can buy this ka 2000 must plug us because hai i have never this is a lot."

MaNtsele 🌻 applauded the purchases:

"I’m convinced that people who say it’s not a lot for the amount have never shopped at Makro. You’ll never get this much at Makro for R4800."

thanzzyH was impressed by the basics covered:

"Anything that can take off the stress for a few months is honestly a win for me "

